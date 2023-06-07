Starcom Launches Integrated Media Innovation Team PPG Solutions

Publicis’ Starcom Australia has launched PPG Solutions, a craft team of content, CX and data scientists navigating the fragmented and converging media landscape by creating bespoke, scalable solutions for clients.

Starcom Australia’s national fead of digital and solution, Mark Duffy (lead iimage), said: “What makes the PPG Solutions team different is how it’s structured. It is an innovation hub consisting of content, CX and data scientists that are integrated into our end-to-end campaign process, ensuring full-funnel implementation for clients is always top of mind.

“These three complimentary craft specialists will bring their expertise to campaign activation to achieve a more circular marketing model for our clients. One that guarantees the paid media integration into direct-to-consumer (DTC) platforms is continually improving client outcomes, growing their brands and their businesses.”

The PPG Solutions team has already worked with clients including Miele, Stellantis, Weber, Metcash, P&G and Bega on solutions including hyperlocal, POOH, e-commerce, identity, omnichannel and retail media.

Instead of siloed media channel activation, the team’s focus is on connecting paid and direct media customer experiences for clients utilising data, technology, and AI smarts.

PPG Solutions incorporates all areas of the agency business, ensuring all stages of the campaign process are connected – from the inception of a client brief, through to media activation and measurement.