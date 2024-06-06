Starcom Australia Appoints Scott McCaffrey As Chief Client & Growth Officer, Jacqui Purcell Promoted To National Head Of Planning
Starcom Australia has announced two key appointments, with Scott McCaffrey joining as Chief Client and Growth Officer and Jacqui Purcell promoted to National Head of Planning.
Lead image: left to right, Jacqui Purcell, national head of planning, and Scott McCaffrey, chief client and growth officer
Effective immediately, McCaffrey will be tasked with leading the agency’s client-centric initiatives, including developing and executing strategies that elevate the quality of service for existing clients as well as leveraging Starcom Australia’s capabilities to drive effective partnerships and deliver strong business outcomes.
As part of the executive leadership team, McCaffrey will also be responsible for identifying and presenting tailored solutions that align with prospective clients’ business objectives, alongside leading and mentoring the agency’s senior client leadership team.
“Scott joins Starcom Australia with over 20 years’ experience in client service excellence and driving growth strategies in media communications. His strategic vision perfectly aligns with our agency values, and his extensive background in brand and media strategy will be instrumental to our team. I have every confidence that Scott’s leadership will inspire us to reach new heights and unlock exciting opportunities for Starcom Australia,” said Nick Keenan, Starcom Australia CEO.
“’I am delighted to join a team that truly believes in the power of our new strategic positioning of ‘Move People, Move Business’. I’m excited to evolve our client relationships, infusing them with empathy, innovation and a shared commitment to transformative growth,” said McCaffrey.
Purcell will step into the newly created role of national head of planning, following her return from maternity leave. She has been promoted from her previous position as client services director with the agency, during which she led the Metcash, Visa and Subaru accounts.
In her new role, she will lead Starcom Australia’s planning function across all media channels, driving innovative strategies that maximise clients’ media investments, channel mix and key product integrations to deliver high-performing results in line with business needs.
“Jacqui brings a wealth of experience to the table, having led planning capabilities in craft leadership roles prior to joining us at Starcom Australia. She will collaborate closely with our client teams to enhance our media planning capability and ensure we’re delivering comprehensive media plans aligned with our clients’ objectives and budgets. We’re so excited for Jacqui’s return and can’t wait to see her invaluable contributions to our team nationally,” commented Nick Keenan.
“I’m extremely excited to return to Starcom Australia and continue to build on the momentum they have created in the data led planning and product space,” added Purcell.
