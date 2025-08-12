Stan Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Refreshed Identity, Via Hulsbosch

Independent brand and design agency Hulsbosch has delivered a refreshed identity for streaming entertainment platform Stan, reinforcing its distinctiveness in an increasingly competitive streaming landscape.

As it celebrates its tenth anniversary, Stan tasked Hulsbosch with modernising its brand while staying true to its roots, optimising for digital-first applications, reasserting Stan’s leadership and ensuring consistency across its growing portfolio including Stan Originals and Stan Sport.

“Our approach was to evolve rather than reinvent, ensuring that Stan’s brand identity continues to resonate with audiences while meeting the demands of today’s digital landscape. By refining its core equities and introducing new dynamic elements, we have reinforced Stan’s position as a modern and innovative entertainment platform,” said Marcel Wijnen, creative director at Hulsbosch.

The refresh builds on Stan’s most recognisable assets while refining them for greater impact. The short, punchy name remains central to the identity, differentiating Stan from its competitors and the iconic full stop in the logo has been reinforced. The brand’s blue colour, core to Stan since its launch, remains a dominant visual cue, ensuring strong recall in an increasingly crowded category.

Hulsbosch further energised the brand toolkit, with the ‘Dynamic Dot’—a flexible graphic device that injects movement and signals progress. The supporting design system has been enhanced with robust guidelines and adaptable templates, enabling the Stan creative team to deliver high-impact communications across all touchpoints. The updated brand architecture provides a cohesive framework that integrates the platform’s various product propositions while ensuring clarity and differentiation.

“Stan is at the forefront of entertainment in Australia, and this refresh ensures our brand remains as bold and distinctive as the content we deliver. Hulsbosch has helped us evolve our visual identity while preserving what makes Stan unique, providing a modern, flexible design system that allows us to connect with audiences across every platform,” said Dan Taylor, executive director at Stan.

“A brand refresh is not just about aesthetics, it’s about strengthening a brand’s ability to communicate effectively and stand out in a competitive market. With this work, Stan has a refined, future-fit identity that supports its ambition for continued leadership in the streaming space,” concluded Carolyn Pitt, client strategy director at Hulsbosch.