Stake Appoints Fourteen10 To Advance Its Acquisition Capability With AI & Automation

Investment platform, Stake, has appointed Fourteen10 to enhance its customer acquisition efforts. The partnership aims to streamline repetitive tasks through automation and AI, allowing both in-house and agency teams to focus on high-impact growth initiatives.

After a closed pitch of three agencies, Fourteen10 was selected based on their acquisition maturity framework, which highlights a company’s capability against core acquisition pillars, providing a clear roadmap to execute against, including how to adopt and integrate AI into workflows.

“Stake is an incredible business, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to accelerate their acquisition capability,” said Duncan Allan, director at Fourteen10. “With acquisition getting harder and more expensive, we aim to free teams – both agency-side and in-house – to focus on the thinking work that will drive growth, not getting bogged down in repetitive tasks.”

Fourteen10 and Stake will collaborate to elevate acquisition strategies, leveraging the brand’s strength and momentum as new products come to market.

“Our vision is for Stake to be the best place for Australians to confidently manage and grow their wealth,” said Bryan Wilmot, CMO of Stake. “By partnering with Fourteen10, we’re evolving our approach to acquisition as we accelerate our growth and appeal to more Australians”.

Stake, now the 3rd largest investment platform in Australia1, is focused on removing “brand” and “performance” siloes to run an integrated advertising strategy that connects the ‘Onwards’ brand platform with their evolving suite of products.

“By breaking down the barriers between brand and performance, we can take a more unified approach to acquisition,” said Matthew Smoothy, acquisition manager at Stake. “Automation and AI free us to focus on the strategic levers that help us grow—testing smarter and scaling faster”.

This collaboration marks a key milestone for Fourteen10, which recently launched a scaled expertise business model designed to break free from traditional agency frameworks and usher in a new era of media agency thinking. Bringing together decades of experience in big-brand marketing, growth strategies, and adtech, Fourteen10 merges marketing science, direct-response advertising, and experimentation to drive scalable, profitable growth for its clients.

“Stake is redefining how Australians grow their wealth and we’re excited to support them in reaching an even broader audience,” said Tom O’Connor, partner at Fourteen10. “By removing the bottlenecks of manual campaign management, we enable Stake to accelerate innovation and bring their vision to more people, faster.”