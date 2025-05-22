StackAdapt Expands Partnership With Samba TV To Power Smarter CTV & Digital Advertising In Australia

StackAdapt has announced the expansion of its connected TV (CTV) partnership with Samba TV, the global leader in AI technology for media analytics, to Australia.

Building on their US collaboration launched in May 2024, StackAdapt’s extended partnership with Samba TV is part of its ongoing commitment to expanding audience insights—including planning and targeting—and measurement capabilities for CTV.

StackAdapt clients can leverage the power of Samba TV data to easily forecast incremental reach for planning and budgeting, enhance targeting precision across premium CTV inventory, and leverage robust measurement tools to assess impact and optimise campaign performance. Australian advertisers can now also onboard and activate Samba TV audiences as well as newly available contextual intelligence from Semasio, a Samba TV company.

“Our goal is to make it increasingly frictionless for brands and agencies to invest in CTV and reap the benefits,” said StackAdapt APAC VP Liam McCarten. “What we hear from our partners is that they want access to the CTV market, and specifically to improve the discovery, targeting and reporting processes. While an obvious ask, transparency on where your ads are being run, access to premium inventory, and creative adaptability are key needs. This integration enables us to achieve this, setting a new standard across the industry.”

Samba TV segments leverage its first-party data from opted-in Smart TVs across numerous TV brands integrated with its proprietary automatic content recognition technology. Samba TV provides unbiased, representative data that covers all streaming, linear, and gaming content that touches the screen.

“Our expanded collaboration with StackAdapt marks a significant milestone in bringing integrated planning, activation, and measurement to Australia,” said Samba TV VP of APAC Yasmin Sanders. “By extending Samba TV’s comprehensive first-party insights to StackAdapt clients in Australia, we’re empowering advertisers with the ability to transact more efficiently within a single programmatic platform and achieve stronger return on ad spend in these markets through both TV and contextual audiences.”

StackAdapt has also created a more granular and intuitive classification system, CTV Properties, resulting from its in-depth and comprehensive analysis of CTV supply (across networks, apps, free ad-supported streaming television, ad-based video-on-demand, broadcaster video-on-demand, streaming platforms, TV manufacturers, and publishers).

This new framework provides clearer insights into where ads run by simplifying how CTV supply is categorised. CTV Properties enables advertisers to easily recognise, target, and measure inventory, thereby reducing complexity and bringing greater clarity to the programmatic CTV landscape.

The integration with Samba TV, alongside new recent advancements in its CTV capabilities, strengthens StackAdapt’s CTV offering to provide greater transparency, measurement accuracy, and premium inventory access.