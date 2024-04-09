St John WA & RSC Remind Aussies That Anyone Can Save A Life In Powerful Campaign Via 303 MullenLowe

St John WA and the Road Safety Commission (RSC) are reminding drivers that Anyone Can Save a Life, in a powerful first-responders campaign via 303 MullenLowe.

Based on a real-life crash and first aid scenario, it shows the critical first four minutes after a crash, and an extraordinary moment in which a young driver saves an unconscious motorist’s life by using just the tips of her fingers, and the knowledge of first aid.

The film’s message ‘Anyone Can Save a Life’ – targeting all drivers but particularly the young – communicates that the unexpected can happen any time a driver gets behind the wheel. It also highlights that both new and experienced drivers can prepare for the unexpected by undertaking St John’s free 15-minute First Aid For Me online learning program, which equips people with knowledge to potentially save lives.

303 MullenLowe Perth MD René Migliore said while St John has many stories of life-saving moments, the true story on which the campaign is based stood out for its simplicity and power – which in turn, translated beautifully into the advertising format.

“The true story behind this spot inspired the powerful visual at the centre of the campaign – our first responder to the crash reaching into the car to lift the chin of the unconscious driver and saving a life. That person was only able to step in because simple training gave them the ability and confidence to do so, and it inspired us to craft a powerfully simple spot that hopefully connects with drivers, young and old alike”.

“With one simple act, a life is saved. It’s a unique scenario and associated visual that we were then able to apply across the campaign to capture attention on multiple platforms. And unlike other road-safety commercials, the campaign’s focus is less about the behaviour of the driver in the crash and more about the importance of being a first responder,” he explained.

“We know about 15 per cent of road deaths could be avoided with early first aid intervention, particularly to address blocked airways. While there is no substitute for learning quality CPR through an accredited first aid course, spending 15 minutes learning the basics could mean the difference between life and death. Thanks to the Road Safety Commission, these skills and knowledge will reach a broader audience through the new Anyone Can Save a Life campaign, which we believe is the first of its type in Australia,” said St John WA group chief executive officer Kevin Brown.

Road Safety Commissioner Adrian Warner said the powerful campaign speaks to the importance of post-crash care in reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured on WA roads: “While we are committed to reducing crashes, the reality is they do happen, and this campaign will equip and empower Western Australians to provide life-saving first aid following a crash”.

“Following an increase in driving holidays during COVID, our media and communications team worked closely with Road Safety Commission to create a joint campaign that would improve patient outcomes and survival rates by educating the WA community about the part they can play. The result of over two years of work is the empowering and goosebump-inducing Anyone Can Save a Life campaign. We hope everyone has a chance to see it and be moved to act,” said head of brand and marketing, Smiljka Dimitrijevic.

Anyone Can Save a Life is now live across BVOD, audio, radio live reads, sponsorship, online, social and display.