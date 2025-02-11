Springboards Launches AI-Powered Tool Backed By BMF & Cummins

Pip Bingemann and Amy Tucker have launched Springboards, an AI platform built to help creative teams.

Co-founded in Australia by former agency strategists Bingemann and Tucker, Springboards has garnered the support of over 120 agencies worldwide, including Cummins & Partners, Jellyfish, BMF, TRG, SAMY, and Cutwater. The platform is backed by $5 million in seed funding from Blackbird Ventures.

“Creativity in advertising is under siege. Shrinking margins, skyrocketing pitching costs, and ever-higher client expectations are threatening the craft. We built Springboards to help creatives do what they do best: think big, explore boldly, and stay original,” Amy Tucker, co-founder of Springboards said.

Springboards offers a suite of nine AI-powered tools, each designed to amplify creativity, from uncovering insights and generating ideas to validating concepts and crafting campaigns. Springboards aims to foster collaboration between humans and AI. By generating a diverse range of imaginative ideas, it becomes a creative partner.

“We designed Springboards to be a partner, not a replacement. AI shouldn’t rob the industry of its soul—it should expand its creative horizons. With our platform, agencies can explore more possibilities, break conventions, and push the ceiling of creativity, ensuring the work isn’t just faster, but more daring, original, and inspired,” Bingemann added.

Springboards is already earning praise from creative leaders. “Springboards is a game-changer. It helps teams focus on the most interesting and challenging part of our jobs—finding original ideas that connect deeply with people. It’s not about devaluing creativity; it’s about enhancing it,” Tim Collier, national head of strategy at Cummins & Partners said.

“It helps uncover insights to marinate upon that improve your thinking… it gives you stimulus that can shift where you were first going, to push you into more interesting places. More insights, more ideas and it’s actually surprising what triggers a new thread of your thinking, helping you make connections you wouldn’t ordinarily,” Christina Aventi, chief strategy officer at BMF Springboards added.

“Springboards is like having a well-trained strategy partner who can sharpen your ideas or gut-check your thinking in the blink of an eye. It’s changing the way I approach assignments and workshopping problems,” Monik Ladha, brand strategy director at TRG added.

“Our strategists love using Springboards. It’s proving incredibly useful. Helping them get to great briefs and ideas faster than ever before. It’s like having a strategy partner always by your side to riff with and bounce ideas off. It’s great when you’re a global team like us, everyone’s dispersed around the globe, and some strategists are the only ones in their market. It’s quickly become part of our daily AI diet. To us having Humans-in-the-loop is incredibly important. Maybe a Human x Springboards AI = the modern strategy team,” Tom Roach, vice president of brand strategy at Jellyfish, part of the Brandtech Group said.

“At Springboards, we believe the real enemy isn’t AI—it’s bland, boring, and safe ideas. Our tools are designed to put the PLAY back into the creative process, giving teams the freedom to explore and innovate without compromise,” Bingemann added.