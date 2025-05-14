Spotlight On Sponsors: Sharks & Find Ya Feet Rally Behind Mental Fitness

With the NRL in Vegas 2026 teams locked in, AFL heating up and A-League finals just around the corner, it’s a busy time of the year for sports, and sports partnerships are no different.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

It’s been a big week so let’s dive in!

Find Ya Feet x Cronulla Sharks

In a strong show of support for mental health, the Cronulla Sharks will host their second annual Mental Fitness Round on Saturday, May 17, during their match against the Melbourne Storm at Sharks Stadium. The initiative, spearheaded by Sharks halfback Nicho Hynes, aims to promote open conversations around mental health and provide practical tools and resources to the community. This year, the round is supported by mental health organisation Find Ya Feet, which runs workshops for schools, sporting clubs, businesses and community groups.

The lead-up to the Round 11 clash will see the club feature dedicated content across its platforms, with appearances from players Nicho Hynes, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Tom Hazelton, NRLW player Rhiannon Byers and Find Ya Feet founder Tommy Herschell. On game day, mental fitness will also be a central theme. “The inaugural Sharks Mental Fitness Round was a major success, with the community embracing and amplifying our mission to treat mental health like physical wellbeing,” said Sharks Head of Community & Government Relations, Vinh Tran.

Tran added, “After such an emphatic response, we’re excited to build on what we started by continuing to offer people the tools to develop their emotional strength and ask for help when it’s needed, as well as knowing how to check in on others.” He also praised Herschell’s ongoing impact, saying, “Tommy’s passion shines through everything he does, and we can’t wait to tap into his expertise.” The Sharks also thanked Gotcha4Life, a founding partner of the initiative.

Find Ya Feet boasts a strong roster of ambassadors, including Hynes, Dale Finucane, Luke Lewis, Mitch Marsh, and Sam Thaiday—who recently donated $100,000 to the charity after winning I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here. The organisation has also received support from local surfing legend Blakey Johnston, who raised funds for school workshops through his World’s Biggest Paddle Out event.

Herschell, who champions vulnerability and open dialogue, said, “To be a part of the Sharks, one of the great clubs in the NRL, means the world for a brand like Find Ya Feet.” He highlighted the power of athlete role models in mental health advocacy: “When a young person sees Nicho Hynes, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Tommy Hazelton, Rhiannon Byers – any of these people as footballers – they love them. But when they get to meet the person and see how beautiful the person is – their heart – that’s what they actually admire.” He added, “It’s OK to have stuff going on, it’s OK to be in a struggle, but we can’t sit in it… It’s priceless. It’s an opportunity for our heroes to become even more inspiring.”

Rainmaker x Harness Racing Victoria

Sports Entertainment Network’s (SEN) television production company, Rainmaker, has announced its successful bid for the production contract with Harness Racing Victoria (HRV), with the two organisations signing a five-year agreement.

This landmark deal will see Rainmaker produce comprehensive coverage of all harness racing throughout the state of Victoria, capturing 365 days of racing across 28 tracks to be broadcast on Sky Racing.

Matt Isaacs, chief executive officer at HRV, commented that his organisation were excited to enter a new era of harness racing broadcast with Rainmaker. “We are excited to forge a new partnership with Rainmaker to grow harness racing and ensure our sport is seen in its best light,” Isaacs said.

“Rainmaker and its parent company, Sports Entertainment Network, have a long-held and outstanding relationship with HRV, including through its radio network, sponsorship, and previous broadcasts of major race nights.

“This agreement solidifies and amplifies that connection, with all parties dedicated to using technology advances to deliver efficient, ground-breaking coverage that is industry-leding and brings new energy to Victorian harness racing.”

Richards Simkiss, CEO of Rainmaker, said the partnership with HRV marked a significant point in the continual growth of SEN’s television production business.

“At Rainmaker and SEN, we love the sport of harness racing and the work that HRV is doing to continually grow the sport throughout the state of Victoria, so we’re thrilled they’ve chosen us to help them continue on this endeavour.”

“This partnership with HRV is a testament to Rainmaker’s dedication to delivering top-tier live sport production. Our investments in infrastructure and talent reflect our commitment to providing exceptional coverage and advancing the racing industry.”

This landmark partnership underscores SEN and Rainmaker’s unwavering commitment to the racing industry, promising high-quality production and extensive coverage. The partnership comes into effect from July 2025.

United Airlines x Jetty2Jetty Fun Run

United Airlines has signed on as the naming rights sponsor for the first-ever marathon as part of the Jetty2Jetty Fun Run event – as part of their commitment to the Australian market with more seats between Brisbane and the US than any other airline. It is the only US carrier to offer year-round flights from Brisbane with its service to San Francisco.

Jetty2Jetty, held in the Moreton Bay region north of Brisbane Airport, has long attracted runners from across Australia. With the addition of a full marathon, the event is now being positioned on the global running calendar, drawing in visitors seeking health and wellness travel experiences.

“We are thrilled to welcome United Airlines as our naming rights sponsor of Jetty2Jetty as the event evolves to become part of the global marathon calendar. We know these events draw crowds from all over the world as travellers combine their love of running with spectacular scenery,” said Luke Edwards, CEO of Visit Moreton Bay.

“Running events like Jetty2Jetty are increasingly drawing travellers who want to combine fitness with exploring new destinations,” said Tommy Lindblad, marketing manager Australia at United Airlines.

“As the airline that offers the most seats between the US and Brisbane, we’re proud to support this event and connect more Americans directly to Queensland’s coastline and community,” he said.

Brisbane Airport also welcomed the addition of the full marathon to the Jetty2Jetty program.

“There’s actually an international trend known as ‘marathon tourism’ or ‘race-cations’ as visitors combine running events with a holiday. Jetty2Jetty is another reason for visitors from across the country or around the globe to visit during Queensland’s spectacular winter,” said Brisbane Airport spokesperson Peter Doherty.

Science In Sport x Wallabies

Performance nutrition brand Science in Sport (SiS) will continue to fuel the Wallabies throughout the British & Irish Lions Series.

Science in Sport will support the energy and recovery needs of the Wallabies for what is one of the most iconic series in global sport and as part of the agreement are also fuelling the British & Irish Lions.

A British brand, SiS will provide a comprehensive range of scientifically-developed performance nutrition products, including energy gels, protein powders and supplements to optimise performance on and off the pitch.

The Wallabies and Lions join an impressive roster of more than 330 teams and individuals that are partnered with SiS, including Premiership Rugby team Saracens, Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League, two-time NBA Champions Milwaukee Bucks as well as British Cycling, British Rowing and England Netball.

“It’s a big boost for the Wallabies to have the support of Science in Sport for the Lions Tour,” said Wallabies Dietitian Eliza Freney.

“Science in Sport offers a wide range of energy and recovery options, which meet the requirements of our elite athletes at the top of the sport”.

“We’re thrilled to be fuelling the Wallabies as Rugby Australia hosts the British & Irish Lions tour. This is one of the most iconic events in global sport and as Official Nutrition Partner to both teams, Science in Sport will play a key role in ensuring every player is correctly fuelled as they take to the pitch,” said chief operating officer of Science in Sport Dan Lampard.

“Science in Sport brings decades of scientific research knowledge and a world-class range of nutritional products”.

Science in Sport products range which includes GO Isotonic Energy Gels, HYDRO+ electrolyte drink mix, BETA Fuel for endurance and REGO Recovery protein powder are available via scienceinsport.com, Amazon, and major retailers including Tesco, Sainsbury’s

and Holland & Barrett.

SiS Plc, headquartered in Blackburn, UK, has been using scientific research to formulate industry-leading sports nutrition solutions since 1992. Globally, SiS is an official supplier or partner to more than 330 professional sports teams, individuals and institutions.

Victorian Aboriginal Health Service (VAHS) x Melbourne Storm

The Melbourne Storm have lost a major community partner following their controversial decision to cancel a Welcome to Country ceremony before their Anzac Day match at AAMI Park.

The Victorian Aboriginal Health Service (VAHS), which operates the Deadly Choices campaign in Victoria and has served the Aboriginal community since 1973, announced it was ending its partnership with the NRL club. The organisation cited the treatment of respected Wurundjeri elder Aunty Joy Murphy Wandin and the club’s failure to uphold cultural respect.

VAHS described the club’s conduct as disrespectful and hurtful. “This decision made by the Melbourne Storm board demonstrated a lack of respect and cultural sensitivity towards Aboriginal people and communities,” the organisation said in a letter to club CEO Justin Rodski.

“Such an action is inconsistent with our values of respect, cultural integrity and cultural safety. The decision has initiated poor well-being, including feelings of sadness and anger among our community and stakeholders”.

Murphy Wandin had been invited to deliver the Welcome to Country ahead of the Storm’s round eight clash with South Sydney but was informed at the ground that the ceremony would not go ahead. The club later claimed its board had not approved the ceremony for Anzac Day.

Murphy Wandin said the decision was especially “hurtful” as her father was a veteran and she had intended to honour him by wearing his medals during the Welcome to Country.

Melbourne Storm put the cancellation down to a miscommunication saying that: “Once we understood the programming from management, we gave the green light to progress. By then, it was understandably too late for those who had already been informed of our earlier decision”.

The incident occurred on the same day Bunurong and Gunditjmara man Uncle Mark Brown was booed during a Welcome to Country at Melbourne’s Shrine of Remembrance. The Storm have denied any link between the two events, but Murphy Wandin said she was told her address was considered inappropriate for the occasion.