Spotlight On Sponsors: Rugby League Season Kicks Off With A Showcase Of Indigenous & Māori Culture

The true start of the Rugby League season kicks off tonight with the Harvey Norman All-Stars game between the Australian Indigenous and New Zealand Māori sides.

A tribute to the traditional custodians of the two countries, the All Stars match is the perfect way to kick start the season, complete with pre-game hakas and cultural performances.

A tribute to the traditional custodians of the two countries, the All Stars match is the perfect way to kick start the season, complete with pre-game hakas and cultural performances. This year’s game will also be accompanied by a performance from proud Kulu Yalanii and Kakaman performer Jessica Mauboy.



Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman has been the naming rights partner of the All-Stars game since its inception in 2010 in a deal that sees the retailer’s logo appear on the rear of both the men’s and women’s Indigenous and Māori All-Stars jerseys.

Harvey Norman will also have a photo booth set up in the stadium that will allow fans to perfectly capture the fun and excitement of the night.

“It is the ultimate tribute to the contribution of the Indigenous and Māori communities that the Harvey Norman NRL All Stars heralds the start of each new season,” said Harvey Norman CEO Katie Page. “The 13th All Stars contest is a significant milestone and brilliant that it is returning to Queensland in Townsville for 2024”.

Westpac

A proud supporter of the NRL and the NSW Blues, Westpac is also a sponsor of the Harvey Norman All-Stars game. The Westpac logo will appear on all game balls across the night. As part of this, Westpac is also bringing back the catch-and-keep initiative that gives fans the ultimate bragging rights by allowing anyone who catches a game ball to take it home with them.

NRL Flood Appeal

In a reverse sponsorship of sorts, the All-Stars game is a proud partner of the NRL Flood Appeal. The appeal is aiming to support Wujal Wujal and surrounding communities devastated by flooding following ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper. The partnership also saw the NRL provide 125 free All-Stars tickets to residents of the Wujal Wujal community, including a game day experience including a meet and greet with Indigenous greats.

Maori All Stars Sponsors

Harvey Norman

TMAP Education

Classic Sportswear

ONE Foundation

Taumata o Kupe

Indigenous All Stars Sponsors

Harvey Norman

Classic Sportswear

The All-Stars games will be played at Townsville’s Queensland Country Bank Stadium, with the women’s game at 4:50pm and the men’s at 7:10 pm (local time). The games will be broadcast across Nine, 9Now, Kayo and Foxtel.