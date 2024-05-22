Spotlight On Sponsors: INDY 500 Accelerates Reach With ELF Cosmetics Partnership
The INDY 500 has secured a first-of-its-kind new deal with ELF Cosmetics, utilising social media to expand the open-wheel car racing competition to new and diverse audiences. Meanwhile, Hockey Australia has extended one of the most enduring partnerships in Australian sporting history.
Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.
B&T unpacks all the latest news in sports sponsorship below!
Kookaburra Sports x Hockey Australia
For the next three years, The Kookaburras will proudly showcase ‘Kookaburra’ on their front-of-shirt after Hockey Australia secured a long-term major partnership with one of hockey’s most iconic brands, Kookaburra Sport.
View this post on Instagram
The three-year agreement renews one of Australia’s longest-standing partnerships, which dates back 30 years to when Kookaburra Sport initially partnered with Hockey Australia to name the men’s national team after Australia’s iconic native bird.
In addition to becoming the Official Front-of-Shirt Sponsor for Australia’s men’s national hockey team, the Kookaburras, the sporting brand will also feature on the Hockeyroos front of skort and become the Exclusive Ball Partner for Hockey Australia, its National Championships and the Hockey One League.
“This announcement is an incredibly exciting moment for our sport. It’s fantastic to align the Kookaburras, one of Australia’s proudest national teams, with Kookaburra Sport, a proud Australian-owned company. Both brands have a lasting legacy synonymous with Australian sport over many decades and align through shared values, a mutual passion for hockey and the understanding of the importance of community in our game,” said Hockey Australia CEO David Pryles.
Gravity Media x Crankworx Cairns
Gravity Media Australia has confirmed that it will deliver the international broadcast technology and production outcome for Crankworx Cairns, the world’s largest mountain bike festival, from 22 to 26 May, with coverage of the event delivered across Red Bull TV.
View this post on Instagram
Gravity Media Australia has been the broadcast technology partner for Crankworx Cairns since its successful debut in 2022. Across five courses and four days of competition, Gravity Media will use 90 camera positions, satellite broadcast technology, and 23 cameras, including specialty cameras and drones, to capture the ultimate mountain biking experience.
Gravity Media Australia’s role with Crankworx Cairns builds on its long-term partnerships with major cycling events in Australia, including Tour Down Under, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Geelong, and the UCI MTB World Championships in Cairns.
Gravity Media Australia also delivered the broadcast technology and production requirements for the UCI BMX Racing World Cup, held in Brisbane earlier this year.
“Crankworx Cairns is a spectacular event,” said Marcus Doherty, account executive of media services and facilities at Gravity Media. “The landscape and the scope of Crankworx presents some broadcast challenges requiring innovative technology and production solutions”.
“We look forward to creating and delivering the global coverage of Crankworx from tropical north-east Australia”.
Deakin University x Melbourne Vixens
Netball Victoria and the Melbourne Vixens have renewed their partnerships with Deakin University as exclusive education, insights, and research partners for a further three years.
View this post on Instagram
Deakin has helped advance the development of netball in Victoria since 2019, providing integrated learning and research projects, professional development and graduate employment opportunities. The partnership extension feeds into Deakin’s real-world approach to sports education, preparing its students to shape the sports industry while also providing insights to keep Netball Victoria and the Melbourne Vixens ahead of the pack.
“For the last five years, Deakin has helped Netball Victoria and the Melbourne Vixens develop as leaders in our field, and with the extension of this partnership, we’re looking forward to seeing where the sport and team can grow further,” said Netball Victoria CEO, Andrea Pearman.
“We’re thrilled to have the commitment of a world-renowned education destination in Deakin, whose commitment to advocating for women’s sport at the community and elite level and growing career opportunities in women’s sport is strongly aligned with our core values as an organisation”.
Cisco + ELf COsmetics x INDYCAR
Penske Entertainment announced this week that it will partner with global technology leader Cisco, making the company an official partner of INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Penske Entertainment will leverage a wide range of Cisco’s industry-leading technology solutions, including networking infrastructure, collaboration, wireless, cloud management, and more, to securely connect all aspects of its business. Additionally, the two organisations and existing partners like NTT will explore opportunities for technological enhancement across the Penske Entertainment portfolio and the use of Webex collaboration technology for fan engagement opportunities and press interviews.
Cisco will also become the presenting sponsor of the NTT INDYCAR Series Business Hub. This customer hospitality area will be seen on-site at highlight events on the 2024 season calendar.
“The Penske Entertainment portfolio includes some of the marquee races and venues in all of motorsports, and we are thrilled to build upon our existing customer relationship to continue to provide a wide range of Cisco technology solutions to meet the demands of their first-in-class properties,” said Ashley Marusak, Leader, Global Sports Marketing at Cisco.
In another massive signing for the open-wheel car racing competition, the INDY 500 has also signed a first-of-its-kind partnership with ELF cosmetics. This partnership will bring immersive activations to new audiences through drone shows, @roblox, @snapchat, and more.
View this post on Instagram
Xbox x Professional Squash Association (PSA)
Xbox has been unveiled as the title sponsor for the Professional Squash Association World Tour Finals 2023-24, which is bringing the world’s best squash players to Bellevue, United States, between June 18-22 for the season’s final event.
The Xbox PSA World Tour Finals will be held at the Boys and Girls Club Hidden Valley Field House in Bellevue and will feature the top eight male and female squash players on the planet.
Alongside title sponsorship, Xbox will also receive extensive branding on-site as well as on the all-glass show court, which will be broadcast to millions of squash fans worldwide via PSA’s social media channels, linear TV partners and OTT platform, SQUASHTV.
“We are delighted that Xbox, a household name in the technology and video gaming industry, has decided to partner with one of the most prestigious events on the PSA World Tour,” said PSA Chief Commercial Officer Tommy Berden.
“The Xbox PSA World Tour Finals showcases the incredible skill, athleticism and captivating drama that professional squash has to offer, and we’re thrilled to have Xbox on board for the season finale”.
Please login with linkedin to commentCisco deakin university hockey australia netball australia Sports Sponsorship spotlight on sponsors Xbox
Latest News
The Unparalleled Power Of Music Festival Activations: Insights From Live Nation ANZ
According to Kristy Rosser, senior vice president of marketing solutions and client services at Live Nation ANZ, experiential activations at music festivals offer brands an unparalleled opportunity to engage deeply with their audiences, creating memorable moments that resonate long after the event. Rosser will join a panel of experts at the Activation Showcase in Melbourne […]
Sara Lappage On The “Sliding Doors” Moment That Sparked The QMS COO’s Journey Into The Media Industry
Sara Lappage, QMS‘s Chief Operating Officer, is passionate about brands. Thriving on developing brands that fit the identity and essence of the business or product they represent, she has been responsible for two major rebrands and a brand refresh over her years working in the space. Having just yesterday been named in the Women In […]
TMA’s Sherilyn Shackell Wants You To Join The Rebellion!
Life is f**king tough right now, and we’re all so over it. In this op-ed, Sherilyn Shackell, Founder and Global CEO of The Marketing Academy unpacks the downward vortex of ridiculously long hours, toxic cultures, control & command leadership, financial hardship and uncertain futures that is sucking the energy from even the most optimistic people. […]
Salesforce Unveils New AI-Powered Einstein Copilot Capabilities For Marketers
Salesforce has launched new Einstein Copilot tools for marketers, giving them the ability to automatically create campaign briefs, personalised content and promotions from their data. B&T was on the ground at Salesforce’s Connections event in Chicago to hear first-hand about the new tools. All of these new tools rely on Salesforce’s Data Cloud platform that […]
AZK Media Launches Customer Catalyst As Demand For Video Content Grows
Technology PR and marketing agency AZK Media, has launched a pure play video-content business called ‘Customer Catalyst’ as demand for premium video content continues to surge. Lead image: Wayne Williams & Azadeh Williams Research shows 64% of businesses see an increase in website conversions from having a customer testimonial video as part of their marketing […]
G Squared Hires The Hallway’s Chris Murphy To Lead New Creative Arm
Digital consultancy G Squared has launched a performance media creative division that will be led by The Hallway’s former general manager, Chris Murphy. The new capability enables G Squared clients to tap into a team of creative specialists who will develop, optimise and scale effective campaigns across digital media channels. G Squared said that it […]
Want your business to become more competitive? Invest in people
Learning and development can sometimes fall into the “nice to have” bucket – but John McNerney, managing director AUSEA at Yahoo, makes the case that in a tech-driven age marketing leaders should prioritise their employees’ development if they want to get a leg up on competitors. Good businesses are like ships. They’re places where everyone […]
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment Secure Dometic PR Account
Do you enjoy a bowel movement in a freshly dug ditch? Then you'd be well aware of outdoor adventure brand Dometic.
Jake Barrow Makes Huge Career Shift Taking On CCO Role Of VML, Czech Republic
Jake Barrow to take up exciting new Prague gig. Warns to expect plenty of photos of the Charles Bridge on his Facebook.
IMAA Unveils Much-Anticipated Digital 101 E-learning Module: The Final Course In Landmark IMAA Academy
Still banking on skywriting and letterbox drops for all your marketing? This digital 101 e-learning course may resonate.
Amazon Announces A New Era For Prime Video With Ads Launching From July
Ads are coming to Prime Video from July. Grey hairs and stomach ulcers arguably coming to the free-to-airs.
Can We Get A Round Of Applause? The Women In Media Power List Long List Is Here!!!
B&T's Women In Media power long list is finally here! We're even confident we got everyone's job titles correct.
Slice Rolls Into Social Media Account For Bridgestone Australia
Confirming B&T doesn't ignore our South Australian friends comes this news, that & our repeated potshots at Adelaide.
Gabby’s Dollhouse Stage Show Set To Tour The World From 2025
Universal Live Entertainment Announces Global Partnership with TEG Life Like Touring to Produce a Live Show Version of DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse. DreamWorks Animation, Universal Live Entertainment, and TEG Life Like Touring will be collaborating on a live touring show inspired by the magical world of hit series Gabby’s Dollhouse. TEG Life Like Touring revealed […]
Two Major Creative Promotions At DDB Melbourne
B&T likes to think a promotion's recognition for a job well done. Alternatively you're adept at kissing the boss' arse.
The All-New MFA Guide: The Ultimate Overview Of The Dynamic Media Agency Industry
The MFA Guide remains a quintessential tool of the media industry. Alongside Nike trainers & T-shirt design side hustle.
Zero Deaths: National Breast Cancer Foundation & FutureBrand Partner On New Brand Strategy
B&T always happy to promote anything to do with breast cancer awareness. Less so elephantiasis or goitre awareness.
DoubleVerify Research Reveals Retail Media Is An Opportunity For Safe Engagement Despite Some Viewability Challenges
Retail media's so hot right now? See how it joins Japan holidays, Tay Tay's bodysuit & the pompadour in the cool stakes.
Things Get Feisty, As McDonald’s & DDB Sydney Launch The Limited-Edition Feisty McSpicy Range
McDonald's banking on some heat with new spicy range. Declares the fake chicken fiasco a distant, albeit painful memory.
TV Ratings (21/05/2024): Fans Shocked As Farmer Joe Makes Final Choice
Farmer Wants A Wife is over for another year. Now if they could just concentrate on lowering the price of lamb cutlets.
ACA Create Space Census Shows Improvement But There Is Still A Long Way To Go
The Ad Council's Create Space Census is here & comes with a big tick for women & a trombone's wah-wah-wah-wah for D&I.
“A Natural Partnership”: AAMI & Suncorp Say Thanks To SES Volunteers This WOW Day
Today's Wear Orange Wednesday that acknowledges the SES's great work. Easy-peasy for Buddhist monks & West Tigers fans.
B&T Hack Among Adland Leaders Heading To Jail
B&T staffer heading to gaol but all for a good cause. Unlike that time he actually headed to gaol for that bad cause.
Agency Launches Moosebot ‘Intern’
Sure, you pay them nothing & treat them like crap, but B&T supports human interns over their worrying AI alternative.
Honda Australia Appoints Howatson+Co To Lead Creative And Media In New Hybrid Agency Model
Chris Howatson frantically searching for his 'Turning Japanese' CD by The Vapors after winning Honda's media & creative.
Modernising Whiskey Culture: How 23rd Street Distillery Is Changing The Narrative With Innovative RTD Range
This brand aims to change the whisky narrative in Australia. Still, no movement on next-day nausea & throbbing headache.
Mastering The Balance Beam: Finding Cut Through Via Experiences & Exposure In Sport
Starcom’s Roger Lintzeris argues sport still does mass reach like no other. Could there be hope for the Wallabies yet?
Chris Salter Appointed Director Of News For Seven Melbourne, Gemma Williams Named 7NEWS Spotlight Executive Producer
Seven unveils big changes to its news desk.
Sunday Gravy Welcomes Ego Pharmaceuticals To The Table
Melbourne indie Sunday Gravy nabs Ego Pharmaceuticals' creative. Would certainly welcome Gravox or Maggi to the books.
Unveiling Distinct Channel Opportunities: Insights From Dash Hudson’s Cross-Channel Social Media Benchmark Reports
Dash Hudson’s Social Media Benchmark Report is in. B&T calling it a robust read with near faultless grammar & spelling.
Cummins&Partners Welcomes Tim Collier As New Head of Strategy
Cummins&partners ramps up its client strategy offerings and its Dungeons And Dragons staff team with latest recruit.
‘Let’s Break Ingrained Industry Muscle Memory & Help Marketers Keep Their Job’ – Mat Baxter On Why He Joined Mutinex
The adland sage has joined marketing platform Mutinex which, admittedly, sounds like a high-fibre breakfast cereal.
Today The Brave Snares Alyce Gillis From Havas Host
In what may be seen as another win for the indies but possibly shouldn't, Havas' Alyce Gillis joins Today The Brave.
TAC Wakes Victorians Up To The Risks Of Driving Fatigued In A New Campaign Via Clemenger BBDO
Latest Clems campaign highlights the dangers of driving tired. Or, worse, listening to Guy Sebastian while on the road.
TikTok Partners With Billie Eilish To Launch New Fan Spotlight Feature
Did you know that Billie Eilish has won two Academy Awards? Which is two more than both Tom Cruise & Megan Fox.
TorchMedia Secures Sydney Light Rail Advertising Contract
Judging by the painfully slow speed of the Sydney Light Rail, advertisers certainly get excellent dwell time.