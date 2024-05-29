Spotlight On Sponsors: Eels Latest Deal Leaves NRL Fans Divided

The Western Sydney Wanderers have signed an epic new sponsor as they look to expand their inclusive competitions. Meanwhile, someone needs to tell the Parramatta Eels that renewing an old sponsor isn’t enough to win them a premiership again.

Despite a huge lineup of blockbuster sports just a few weeks away, it’s been a relatively quiet week in the sports sponsorship world. Nevertheless, B&T has you covered with the biggest sponsorship news outside of the sporting world!

Parramatta Eels x James Hardie

This week Parramatta Eels announced the renewal of a historic partnership with James Hardie returning as a major sponsor from 2025. The deal will see the manufacturing company throwing its support behind the NRL and NRLW teams along with Elite Pathways and community initiatives.

The four-year sponsorship is set to re-establishes one of rugby league’s most iconic partnerships and rekindle Eels fans’ memories of the Club’s golden era when Parramatta won four premierships between 1981 and 1986 with James Hardie as its major sponsor.

Under the new partnership, James Hardie will become the Eels front of jersey and lower back of jersey sponsor. They will also gain access to the Eels’ fan base through game-day, digital and stadium brand activations, as well as merchandise and hospitality rights.

The deal has not been welcomed by everyone, with many still remembering the name of the company that, for 70 years, was involved in the manufacturing of lethal asbestos products.

One fan questioned on social media, “Was there not a company that kills puppies you could find to sponsor us?”. “Didn’t 1000s die of asbestosis because of them?” another asked.

James Hardie ceased asbestos production in 1987 but for years refused to acknowledge any responsibility for compensating victims. It wasn’t until 2001 that the company finally recognised its liability, establishing a compensation fund with a one-off contribution of $293 million that had run out by 2003.

After years of legal debate, James Hardie finally reached an agreement in 2007 that required them to make annual contributions to the Asbestos Injuries Compensation Fund, which is estimated to total $4.5 billion over 40 years.

Western Sydney Wanderers x NOVA Employment

NOVA Employment has signed on with Western Sydney Wanderers as the front-of-shirt partner for the club’s Powerchair Team as well as support the club’s All Abilities Cup and Football Inclusion Programs running at several Western Sydney schools.

The Wanderers are among the one of the first A-Leagues clubs to be officially associated with a Powerchair Football Team. The partnership will see NOVA Employment on the Red & Black’s Powerchair Teams jersey for the next two seasons.

NOVA Employment will also extend its support to the club’s free Football Inclusion Program, which is a year-round program designed to encourage participants of all ages to get involved with football and feel part of a team.

NOVA Employment will also sponsor the All Abilities Cup, a new annual football tournament set to be held at the Wanderers Fives later this year.