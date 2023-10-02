Spotify Renews The Inspired Unemployed For Another Season

Spotify Renews The Inspired Unemployed For Another Season
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



    Spotify has signed Spotify Original podcast, The Inspired Unemployed, for another season.

    Since launching the podcast with Spotify in 2021, the unstoppable duo behind The Inspired Unemployed, Matt Ford and Jack Steele, have continued to bring a weekly dose of banter, humorous yarns, and raw and vulnerable conversations to the Spotify airwaves.

    Making their mark in the entertainment industry, the comedians have shown no signs of slowing down, amassing millions of followers and a loyal allegiance of listeners. The podcast ranked in the top 5 most popular podcasts on Spotify in Australia in 2022 and has continued to be one of the most listened to Australian podcasts in 2023.

    Launching on October 11th, listeners can expect another season jam-packed with funny, relatable and laugh out loud moments, alongside many more confessions and practical jokes.

    Matt and Jack from The Inspired Unemployed said:
    “We obviously love trying to make people laugh, but it’s our love for podcasting that has surprised us. We’re that stoked to be getting back into the studio for season three and we’ve got some epic ideas in the works. We plan to be the first podcast to record an episode from outer space, but until that happens, we’re just gonna focus on trying to become the biggest podcast on earth. We’re equally stoked to be continuing our partnership with Spotify. They’ve been by our side since day one and we couldn’t imagine a better partner to be doing the podcasting life with.”

    Spotify AUNZ head of studios, Ben Watts said:
    “When we started working with Jack and Matt in 2021, it was instantly clear to us that Australia was going to love the on-mic chemistry between these two best mates. And we weren’t wrong! They’ve been topping the Spotify podcast charts right from their first episode, and their audience has only continued to grow. Driven by Spotify’s global audience scale and ability to bring advertisers top-tier audio content combined with the boys’ growing ambitions behind the mic, we have even bigger plans for the next season of The Inspired Unemployed and we’re excited to get started.”




    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    The Countdown Is On! B&T Award Early Bird Tickets Close This Friday, Midnight Time!
    • Media

    The Countdown Is On! B&T Award Early Bird Tickets Close This Friday, Midnight Time!

    There’s a number of ways to save some coin in these high inflationary times – help yourself to a colleague’s lunch in the office fridge, drink the off milk or hold onto the back of a bus while rollerskating. But if you really want to fatten the wallet, there’s one sure way to do it […]

    Recommended

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Sparrow Chats With Pat Crowley
    • Media

    Sparrow Chats With Pat Crowley

    As has been documented in the media, former EssenceMediaCom CEO Pat Crowley has had a spate of terrible luck – his 17-year-old son Fletcher suffering a severe spinal cord injury from a mountain bike accident in September. Compounding things, younger son Levi had just been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called VHL (Von […]

    Recommended

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    Are You Paying Attention? Yahoo & Amplify Intelligence Partner In Programmatic Buying Market First
    • Technology

    Are You Paying Attention? Yahoo & Amplify Intelligence Partner In Programmatic Buying Market First

    On Friday, Yahoo held a private, press-only upfronts session in Sydney where the adtech and publishing firm told attendees about its grand plans for the year ahead — chief among them was a partnership with Dr Karen Nelson-Field’s Amplified Intelligence. The new partnership would see Amplified Intelligence’s attentionPROVE measurement solution become available to advertisers using […]

    Kellogg’s Australia Rebrands To Kellanova
    • Media

    Kellogg’s Australia Rebrands To Kellanova

    Kellogg’s, the food giant behind household brands such as Coco Pops, Crunchy Nut, and Sultana Bran, has rebranded as Kellanova.  Before you spit out your coffee, it is important to note that right now consumers are largely unaffected by the change – all of the cereals mentioned above will retain their iconic Kellogg’s stamp.  The […]

    Amex Study: Aussies Adopting Savvy Spending Hacks To Sustain Travel, Dining & Luxury Shopping
    • Marketing

    Amex Study: Aussies Adopting Savvy Spending Hacks To Sustain Travel, Dining & Luxury Shopping

    American Express’ latest global Trendex has found Australians across all generations are adopting creative spending strategies to continue enjoying the experiences and purchases they love, despite cost-of-living pressures. Booking off-peak dinner reservations, cashing in loyalty points to pay for vacations, and renting, rather than purchasing, luxury goods are just some of the clever ways Australians […]

    Elon Musk’s X Sued By Ad Firm Over Trademark Infringement
    • Technology

    Elon Musk’s X Sued By Ad Firm Over Trademark Infringement

    X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has been hit with another challenge. This time it’s a lawsuit from Florida-based ad firm X Social Media. The ad firm was founded in 2015 and offers its advertising and social media services to connect law practices with consumers affected by torts. X Social Media uses […]

    Gen8 Launches To Help Business Become Generative AI-ready
    • Marketing

    Gen8 Launches To Help Business Become Generative AI-ready

    Generative AI strategy consultancy, GEN8, is poised to reshape the way businesses, marketers, and agencies work as it officially enters the market. GEN8 provides generative AI strategy, training and governance advisory to complex teams across APAC; turning new ways of working into new cutting-edge advantages. Soft-launching in May, inaugural clients include Grab, Southeast Asia’s super […]

    TorchMedia expands Canberra Light Rail network
    • Marketing
    • Media

    TorchMedia expands Canberra Light Rail network

    Australia’s leading Transit Media specialist, TorchMedia, has today announced the expansion of its premium Canberra Light Rail portfolio, growing from five to nine stations covering the city’s entire light rail network.

    Mash Adds Genie Gurnani As Executive Drag Queen
    • Media

    Mash Adds Genie Gurnani As Executive Drag Queen

    Mash has today announced the appointment of Genie Guranani as the company’s executive drag queen. This role will see Gurnani join Mash’s global pool of operating partners; a panel of seasoned industry experts that works with Mash’s leadership team on commercial, operational, and creative strategy. In addition to competing on Drag Race Thailand, the first […]

    Clear blue aqua marine ocean with turtle and plastic bottle pollution
    • Media

    South Australia Shows The Nation How To Travel In Latest Tourism Campaign Via Fuller

    Adelaide independent creative agency Fuller Brand Communication has partnered with the South Australian Tourism Commission to launch the state’s bold new campaign this weekend. ‘Travel. Our Way.’ poses both a challenge to tourists to reconsider their ‘usual holiday’ and take the trip down south where you will discover real, raw and rugged experiences you won’t […]

    Jonesy & Amanda Announce Live Stage Show
    • Marketing

    Jonesy & Amanda Announce Live Stage Show

    Get ready for a night of entertainment and nostalgia as WSFM’s beloved Breakfast duo, Jonesy & Amanda, commemorate an incredible 18 years on air together with a special iHeartLIVE event, “An Evening with Jonesy & Amanda.” This exciting, one-off stage show will take place on Thursday, November 23rd, starting at 7:00 PM at the Sydney […]

    Rolling Stone Unveils Movember Charity Zine With The Rubens As Cover Stars
    • Media

    Rolling Stone Unveils Movember Charity Zine With The Rubens As Cover Stars

    The Brag Media has today announced a limited edition Rolling Stone Movember Zine with Aussie rock band The Rubens on the cover. The custom zine is a first for Rolling Stone in Australia since The Brag Media returned the brand to market in 2020. The Rolling Stone Movember Zine is being distributed on an exclusive […]

    OMD & AAMI Enlist A Host Of Stars For AFL Grand Final Campaign
    • Campaigns

    OMD & AAMI Enlist A Host Of Stars For AFL Grand Final Campaign

    Building on the success of the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final integrated content and stunt, OMD and AAMI in partnership with the AFL, the Seven Network and Whooshka recruited a host of sporting greats and stars to prevent an epic ‘Clanger’ at the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Celebrating some of the biggest moments and […]

    Publicis Promotes Maurice Riley To New Role Of Chief Data Officer
    • Technology

    Publicis Promotes Maurice Riley To New Role Of Chief Data Officer

    Publicis Groupe has announced the promotion of Maurice Riley (lead image) to the new position of chief data officer for the group in Australia and New Zealand. As part of his remit, Riley will partner closely with agency CEOs and data leads, to further elevate the Groupe’s data specialisms and products. With a focus on […]

    A fun depiction of a competitive TV game show, stylized in late 1970's or early 1980's fashion. The host, an African American man in a stunning gold blazer, asks the contestants quiz trivia questions to see who will win the grand prize! The participants hold their hands over their buzzers to signal they have the answer.
    • Media

    Friday Trivia Time!

    Sure, hardly any of you actually did it last week, but B&T set to persevere with our new adland trivia thingamabob.

    Recommended

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine