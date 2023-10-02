Spotify Renews The Inspired Unemployed For Another Season

Spotify has signed Spotify Original podcast, The Inspired Unemployed, for another season.

Since launching the podcast with Spotify in 2021, the unstoppable duo behind The Inspired Unemployed, Matt Ford and Jack Steele, have continued to bring a weekly dose of banter, humorous yarns, and raw and vulnerable conversations to the Spotify airwaves.

Making their mark in the entertainment industry, the comedians have shown no signs of slowing down, amassing millions of followers and a loyal allegiance of listeners. The podcast ranked in the top 5 most popular podcasts on Spotify in Australia in 2022 and has continued to be one of the most listened to Australian podcasts in 2023.

Launching on October 11th, listeners can expect another season jam-packed with funny, relatable and laugh out loud moments, alongside many more confessions and practical jokes.

Matt and Jack from The Inspired Unemployed said:

“We obviously love trying to make people laugh, but it’s our love for podcasting that has surprised us. We’re that stoked to be getting back into the studio for season three and we’ve got some epic ideas in the works. We plan to be the first podcast to record an episode from outer space, but until that happens, we’re just gonna focus on trying to become the biggest podcast on earth. We’re equally stoked to be continuing our partnership with Spotify. They’ve been by our side since day one and we couldn’t imagine a better partner to be doing the podcasting life with.”

Spotify AUNZ head of studios, Ben Watts said:

“When we started working with Jack and Matt in 2021, it was instantly clear to us that Australia was going to love the on-mic chemistry between these two best mates. And we weren’t wrong! They’ve been topping the Spotify podcast charts right from their first episode, and their audience has only continued to grow. Driven by Spotify’s global audience scale and ability to bring advertisers top-tier audio content combined with the boys’ growing ambitions behind the mic, we have even bigger plans for the next season of The Inspired Unemployed and we’re excited to get started.”