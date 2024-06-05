Spotify Drops Latest B2B Stunt: Spreadbeats

Spotify Drops Latest B2B Stunt: Spreadbeats
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Spotify is back with its newest B2B campaign: Spotify Spreadbeats, a first-of-its-kind music video made and distributed entirely in a media plan spreadsheet. With Spreadbeats, Spotify is infusing media proposals with creative power to make them feel as vibrant and energetic as its platform and brand and keep Spotify Advertising top of mind.

Backed by a dreamy soundtrack produced by Coachella performer, John Summit, Spreadbeats takes the viewer on a journey…of a single spreadsheet cell. The cell (E7 to be specific) evolves into a colorful 3D character – a metaphor for the creative ways brands can reach Spotify’s engaged audience through both audio and visual formats.

“The media plan is the unsung workhorse of our industry, and it’s not necessarily the first thing you’d think of to tell a story creatively,” said Rich Frankel, global creative director at Spotify. “Through Spreadbeats, we are using the analytical tools of our trade to deliver a memorable experience. We hope to inspire our brand and agency partners to never look at a media plan from Spotify the same way again”.

“I know my way around a spreadsheet almost as well as a DJ mixer,” said DJ John Summit. “My first-ever job was in accounting, where I got really good at using spreadsheets and I think there can be creativity in every job. That’s why I was so excited to partner with Spotify on this project and to use my track, ‘Shiver’ to convey emotion where people might not typically feel it”.

Rather than simply inserting a pre-made video into spreadsheet, Spotify took it a step further with its partners FCB NY and Uncharted and coded the entire music video directly within the spreadsheet using built-in functions like ASCII, Graphs, Unicode, and conditional formatting.

After weeks of testing across 14 markets including US, Canada, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, India and Singapore, Spreadbeats will drop directly into brand and agency inboxes this week.




