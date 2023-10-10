Sportsbet Springs Into Racing Season

Sportsbet has launched into the racing season with its “Make Spring Look Easy” campaign centring on a cast of relatable punters who make Spring Carnival look easy using the Sportsbet app.

The Sportsbet in-house creative team has teamed up with Scoundrel director Matt Weston to produce the suite of six hero TVCs, with the campaign extending across FTV, PTV, Digital (YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat), Radio, Spotify and major press over the coming months.

The “Make Spring Look Easy” campaign includes cameos from Australian race caller Matt Hill and self-acknowledged C-Grade celebrity, Dan Gorringe.

“Spring racing season always brings out a lot of characters, from the group of mates who get separated within five minutes of arriving on track, to Gladys the wily, older racegoer who knows how to secure a prime table on the front lawn” said Rambo Goraya, executive creative director at Sportsbet. “I can personally relate to Craig ‘The Call Up King’ and we know our customers enjoy a laugh at these insightful scenarios in our campaigns just as much as the fast and easy way they can use the Sportsbet app on raceday.”

Jason Thatcher, head of brand, GTM and advertising at Sportsbet, said: “We’re excited about the humorous, Aussie nature of this campaign. It shines a light on those classic racegoers that are often larger than life, and just like the ease of our racing products we’re confident it will strike a chord with those who enjoy a punt during the carnival.”

The creative features 4 x 45”, 4 x 30”, 3 x 15” spots, supported by bespoke edits for social media channels. The campaign launched on 25 September featuring Tim “Tee Time” Callaghan, followed by Maxy “The Mate Musterer.” In the coming weeks we’ll be introduced to Craig “The Call Up King”, “Thrifty” Tiff Griffin, Pedro “The Power” Perrera and Gladys “The Rock” Johnston.

Sportsbet’s “Make Spring Look Easy” campaign will roll-out on various channels over the next 12 months.

The four other ad variations can be viewed at the links below: