Sportsbet Spoofs The Election As It Goes In-House For Ads So Bad They’re Fabulous

Sportsbet Spoofs The Election As It Goes In-House For Ads So Bad They’re Fabulous
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



With the 2022 Federal Election in full swing, plenty of punters have been left wondering the same thing… when are our politicians going to debate the important stuff?

Sportsbet has you covered with its new original video series “If Your Mates Had Question Time” that were again made by its in-house creative team.

Whether it’s hashing out the trials and tribulations of share house living, the intricacies of the annual footy trip or the merit of what constitutes a decent ‘Dad joke,’ nothing is off limits in this Westminster system styled ministry of mates.

Sportsbet’s content and PR manager, Simon Legg, commented: “Let’s face it, if the pollies are just going to spend their time bagging one another, we’d much prefer it to be about who puts down their credit card for the footy team’s trip away rather than something boring like interest rates.” 

Check out the three ads below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Sportsbet

Latest News

Heinz And Pulpex Come Together To Design The Ketchup Bottles Of The Future
  • Campaigns

Heinz And Pulpex Come Together To Design The Ketchup Bottles Of The Future

Heinz, maker of the world’s favourite Ketchup and beloved condiments, is teaming up with Pulpex to develop a paper-based, renewable and recyclable bottle made from 100 percent sustainably sourced wood pulp. Innovating its iconic ketchup bottle, Heinz is the first sauce brand to test the potential of Pulpex’s sustainable paper bottle packaging for its range […]

From Nowhere With TBWA\NZ Launches To Provide NZ Clients With Global Talent
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

From Nowhere With TBWA\NZ Launches To Provide NZ Clients With Global Talent

Today marks the launch of FROM NOWHERE with TBWA\NZ, a fully remote global agency team working from different countries and continents on New Zealand clients. Founded by multi-award-winning creatives Ashley Wilding and Daniel Davison, FROM NOWHERE is currently based nowhere, in London.