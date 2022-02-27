Sports Stars Become Roomies With Their Biggest Fans In New Kayo Sports Campaign

Streaming service, Kayo Sports has today revealed its new “Your Team” brand campaign, showcasing the platform’s sports coverage by bringing together some of Australia’s biggest sports stars.

AFL’s Bailey Smith (AFL), NRL’s Josh Addo-Carr and Patrick Carrigan, and SSN’s Liz Watson (SSN) will feature in the new campaign, which shows what life would be like if Australia’s biggest sports stars lived together, as they do on the Kayo platform where subscribers can find over 50 sports in the one place.

The new iteration will launch with AFL and Western Bulldogs fan favourite, Bailey Smith and tells the story of a passionate Bulldogs fan who realises that, by not having Kayo, he has been neglecting his duty as fan of his beloved Doggies.

In an emotional, rom-com inspired monologue, he comes clean to his favourite players, and at least one ceramic bulldog. After an anticlimactic turn, he’s assured that, now that he has Kayo, all is forgiven.

“Your Team” was created in partnership with Special, and will run in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland, across TV, OOH, press, radio, social and digital.

“Aussies have an insatiable hunger for sport and Kayo feeds that with the biggest range of sports and the most comprehensive coverage of their favourite team,” said Kayo Sports marketing director, Kim McConnie.

“Our “Your Team” campaign celebrates this highlighting that for fans who want it all – every match, every round, and every moment – need to have Kayo.

“And in 2022, we can’t wait to add netball to our line-up, bringing the sport to fans in prime time, with live coverage of every game of the Suncorp Super Netball, plus Sunday blockbuster matches available live and free on Freebies.”

Special creative directors, Vince Osmond and Jade Manning, added, “As the third instalment of the Kayo House, it was really important that we built on the equity we’ve created, while still keeping things interesting. Adding a new dimension to the construct in the form of a crazed fan gave us even more opportunity for humour.”

This year, Kayo will be streaming every game of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season and 2022 NRL Telstra Premiership Season, as well every game of the 2022 Suncorp Super Netball season.

