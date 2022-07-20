Splendour In The Grass Returns With Secret Sounds Connect

Australia’s much loved festival Splendour in the Grass is finally makes its grand return to North Byron Parklands after a two-year hiatus.

Celebrating it’s 20th anniversary, this year’s Splendour is set to be the biggest one yet. This week, fifty thousand music fans from around the country are getting ready to see performances by the Gorillaz, The Strokes, Tyler The Creator and many more.

It’s also time for brands to show up in a big way, with campaigns from leading Australian and global brands. Secret Sounds Connect, the sponsorship and creative agency for the iconic Splendour in the Grass, has collaborated with a diverse group of brands to deliver incredible audience experiences for the sellout festival.

Splendour in the Grass is the biggest cultural experience for young Australian’s. As such, it’s no surprise that brands want to get involved in the action. With the right creative execution, festivals offer brands something other experiences can’t – the ability to deeply connect and build long-term brand health. Campaigns are designed around delivering unforgettable experiences for music lovers, with creative ideas that imbed brands into those stories.

Kristy Rosser, founder and managing director said: “It’s a great feeling to be back for Splendour in the Grass after two year’s off, and to experience live music at its best. We are particularly excited to unveil a number of new major activations in 2022.”

The line up of brands showing up on site at this years festival includes Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Red Bull, American Express, Rimmel, Byron Bay Brewery, Platypus, Pepsi Max, SAE, Headline Acts, Byron Bay Cookies, Spell and Tinder. Secret Sounds Connect have provided a sneak peek into what to expect on ground and how these brands are stepping up their experiences for a new festival audience.

Smirnoff’s Seltzer Springs will be bringing perfect Palm Springs vibes by day and Vegas neons by night. Outside in the desert-inspired, cacti-filled oasis, festival-goers will be treated to live music on the Cabana Stage in the day, including a performance on Sunday from Smirnoff-backed R&B pop artist Adrian Dzvuke. Inside, expect a full DJ line-up curated to bring the vibes.

Captain Morgan are back at Splendour, with their new Tropical Beach Shack. Swing by to enjoy delicious Captain Morgan Tropical bevvies, bust your best moves to win prizes, and plenty more fun and games.

Taking the influence from the rich clandestine culture, Red Bull Unforeseen is all about the discovery and celebration of the best secret parties, including its library of amazing stories. Hidden in plain sight, seek & you shall find. Red Bull Unforeseen at Splendour in the Grass 2022.

Byron Bay Brewery’s destination Bar at Splendour will be stocked with chilled Byron Bay Premium Lager, delicious food by Light Years and a stacked lineup of musician mates bringing the tunes. Be sure to sign up to the badge draw for a chance to get your hands on prize packs stacked with Byron Bay Brewery merch and goodies from Thrills Co and Byron Bay Brewery’s art curator, Jacob Boylan. Drawn daily from 3pm at Splendour’s Byron Bay Brewery Bar.

Rimmel London is back at Splendour for our 5th YEAR! Being your authentic self is the true marker of cool. At Rimmel, we stand by the fact that you should never have to apologise for wearing the look you wish to create. And what better place to express yourself and have fun with make up, than at a festival!

Pepsi Max will be bringing the FIZZ to Splendour in the Grass with the Pepsi Max Club that Waste Built – the party starter and dance floor maker of the Splendour Very Small Suburb. Made of discarded materials, it will not only be a place for fun but also a physical reminder to reuse and recycle. The Pepsi Max DJ booth takes the idea of circularity to a whole new level: constructed out of rubbish and repurposed materials, yet it’s fully functional and proves that music sounds better when it’s powered by circularity.

American Express are bringing local restaurant Bang Bang on ground with the dedicated Shop Small food truck giving away complimentary treats each day. Plus, Amex Card Members will be treated to an exclusive lounge area to kick back and relax!

Can we Get ready for your post-Splendour photo dump? Head to the Platypus Convenience Store in the Very Small Suburb and shop 3 days of Splendour style including the styles from the biggest footwear brands, fierce festival clothing and accessories for days.

SPELL returns to SITG to create a western inspired wonderland, The Spell Saloon. Dust off your cowboy boots and come on down to be immersed at the intersection of romanticism, escapism and rock and roll. Try your luck at ring toss to WIN entry to an invite only party at a secret location. IYKYK.

Secret Sounds head of brand partnerships Aimee Stewart said: “We are incredibly excited to reunite brands with the fans after an extended break. Splendour is a right of passage for young adults and as an agency we want to ensure that we are delivering that same unforgettable brand experience for this audience. Pushing the boundaries to provide tangible experience that emotionally connects with audiences and lives well beyond the event.”