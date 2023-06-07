Special Wins Coopers’ Creative

Australia’s largest independent family-owned brewery Coopers has appointed Special Australia as their creative agency following a competitive pitch process.

Building on Coopers’ successful Forever Original brand positioning, unveiled in recent years, Special unlocked a unique way to forge a deeper connection with Australian drinkers. This opportunity will give relevance to not only the Forever Original platform, but to Coopers’ place on tap, on shelf and in the hands of locals right around Australia.

Coopers national marketing manager, Ms Kate Dowd, said “We are so pleased to appoint Special as our creative agency and look forward to working with their experienced team to ensure even more Australians get the opportunity to experience the amazing taste of an ice-cold Coopers beer this summer and beyond.”

Special’s executive creative director, Ryan Fitzgerald, said “With over 160 years of independence, originality and the finest beers in the country—there’s a lot to be excited about. We share an ambition with the Coopers team for what creativity can do for this iconic brand and we can’t wait to help shape its next chapter. “

“We are thrilled to be working with this world class team to further strengthen this iconic brand’s position and bond with Australians” said Lindsey Evans, CEO Special Australia.

Coopers retains KWPX, Immediate, Cowan Agency and Corporate Conversation to service its media buying, shopper marketing, packaging design and public relations respectively.

The first work from this new partnership will hit the market in late 2023.