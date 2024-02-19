Special Teams Up With Netflix & Smith’s To Launch Three Out Of This World Flavours To Celebrate The Launch Of Rebel Moon

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Netflix and Smith’s join forces to expand the snacking experience, introducing limited edition flavours.

Aussie snackers will be able to test out the new snacking editions, named after the released Netflix original film Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire and the sequel Part 2: Scargiver, available on Netflix worldwide on April 19th.

Flavours include Double Crunch Planet Daggus Spicy Chicken Skewers, Veldt Farmhouse Cheese Bread, and Motherworld Feast Roast Beef Garlic and Herb.

The new snacks follow an experience-led campaign advertising Smith’s new partnership with Netflix and Zack Snyder film Rebel Moon via global creative agency Special.

The ‘Smith’s Spud Surveillance’ campaign includes playable format ads that encourage users to join the Netflix Rebel Moon mission as Chip Protectors and become active participants in the film’s intergalactic universe.

“There’s no better streaming/snacking combo than Netflix and chips. With ‘what are you watching?’ the new ‘how are you?’, this campaign infuses the Smith’s brand with cultural relevance, by giving them an entry pass to join a Rebel Moon mission directly linked to our chips”, said Vandita Pandey, Chief Marketing Officer ANZ, Snacks & Beverages at PepsiCo.

CREDITS

Client: Smith’s Chips

Chief marketing officer: Vandita Pandey

Senior Brand Manager: Bridget McBride

Shopper marketing manager: Kristen Muldoon

Innovation manager: Natasha Khan

R&D manager: Tracey Stanbury

R&D senior scientist: Piet Neve

Partner: Netflix

Head of Marketing Partnerships ANZ: Brant Harvey

Creative agency: Special

Partners/CEO: Lindsey Evans & Cade Heyde

Partners/CCO: Julian Schreiber & Tom Martin

Partner/CSO: Dave Hartmann

Creatives: Shaun McFarlane& Bella Plush

Creative Technologist: Laurent Marcus

Client services manager: Richard Sweetman

Team lead: Michelle Braslin

Business directors: Molly Dyer

Strategy director: Will Moore

Head of film & content production: Sevda Cemo

Senior producer: Alyce Guy

Senior digital producer: Stacey Szabo

Integrated producer: Will Sealey

Designer: Maggie Webster

Creative services manager: Kristie Dagg

PR managing director: Alex Bryant

Creative strategist: Kate Wilkinson  

Media: Trio

Shopper Agency: Platoon

Technical Consultancy: Pilgrim Communications

Director/DOP: Jake Ward

3D and Post Production: Mello Motion

Audio Post: Rumble Studios




