Special Teams Up With Netflix & Smith’s To Launch Three Out Of This World Flavours To Celebrate The Launch Of Rebel Moon

Netflix and Smith’s join forces to expand the snacking experience, introducing limited edition flavours.

Aussie snackers will be able to test out the new snacking editions, named after the released Netflix original film Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire and the sequel Part 2: Scargiver, available on Netflix worldwide on April 19th.

Flavours include Double Crunch Planet Daggus Spicy Chicken Skewers, Veldt Farmhouse Cheese Bread, and Motherworld Feast Roast Beef Garlic and Herb.

The new snacks follow an experience-led campaign advertising Smith’s new partnership with Netflix and Zack Snyder film Rebel Moon via global creative agency Special.

The ‘Smith’s Spud Surveillance’ campaign includes playable format ads that encourage users to join the Netflix Rebel Moon mission as Chip Protectors and become active participants in the film’s intergalactic universe.

“There’s no better streaming/snacking combo than Netflix and chips. With ‘what are you watching?’ the new ‘how are you?’, this campaign infuses the Smith’s brand with cultural relevance, by giving them an entry pass to join a Rebel Moon mission directly linked to our chips”, said Vandita Pandey, Chief Marketing Officer ANZ, Snacks & Beverages at PepsiCo.

