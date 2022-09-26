Special Names Sarah Raine As Melbourne MD

Independent creative company, Special, has announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Sarah Raine (lead image) as managing director in Melbourne. The appointment closely follows that of Ryan Fitzgerald, who joined as executive creative director in June.

Special has experienced impressive growth in a short period of time, deepening the relationships with clients including ANZ bank, Bonds and Netflix. Raine will help drive the continued growth of the business, and build on the already strong foundations and agency culture.

Raine, who most recently worked at Bullfrog as GM, has also worked at CHE Proximity and FCB Auckland. She has achieved recognition of work and agency success at major award shows around the world, including AWARD, SPIKES, AFRs Most Innovative Companies, and named in the top 3 in WARC’s Most Effective Agency in the world rankings. During her time at Bullfrog, Raine introduced key people and culture initiatives and broadened their service offering, leading the startup creative & content agency to extraordinary growth.

Lindsey Evans, partner & CEO Special Australia said “Ridiculously excited by what will be with Sarah on the ground in Melbourne. She brings laser beam smarts, a beautiful warmth and candid can-do attitude. Her experience and values will supercharge our culture and bring a new depth and breadth to our offering”.

Raine said of her appointment: “It’s a dream to be leading one of the world’s most creative agencies. I’m thrilled to be joining Special to support the amazing team, empower the continuation of world-class work and see the growth of our client’s businesses and brands. From meeting everyone, I got such a great feeling for the agency and feel truly aligned with the business and where it’s going.”

Rebecca Stambanis, partner, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Sarah to the team. It has been a wonderful, wild ride over the last two years and I am so proud of what we have been able to achieve in Melbourne. Adding the firepower of Ryan and Sarah to the team is exactly what we need for the next chapter of our journey. I couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come.”