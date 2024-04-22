Special Launches Second Iteration Of Virgin’s “Bring On Wonderful” Brand Platform

The second installation of Virgin’s “Bring On Wonderful” brand platform, created by Special, has been revealed featuring the airline’s team members.

The campaign was inspired by Virgin Australia team members demonstrating the ways they go above and beyond to bring joy to the flying experience. Like a viral video of a Perth baggage handler who was filmed talking to a dog before it was loaded into the cargo hold for a flight or a Cabin Crew team member who comforted an infant while continuing in-flight service. This next chapter of Bring on Wonderful retains the focus on Virgin Australia’s people but offers a new perspective from the eyes of a young traveller.

Launched this week, the campaign tells the story of a family heading on holiday with their typically reluctant teenage daughter, who is pleasantly surprised by Virgin Australia baggage handlers who unexpectedly break out into a dance, injecting some wonderful into the start of her family holiday.

Over the past 12 months, Virgin Australia has continued to invest in the customer innovation in line with the airline’s Bring on Wonderful brand platform, including the launch of an Australian-airline first baggage tracking technology, Apple Pay and Rapid Rebook – a fully integrated self-service disrupt management tool. Just last month, Virgin Australia also announced its intention to be the first airline in Australia to operate flights with pets onboard.

Virgin Australia’s ongoing focus on service and innovation has also seen it be awarded Airline Ratings’ Best Cabin Crew for a record sixth year running.

Virgin Australia CMO, Libby Minogue said: “We are thrilled to launch the second phase of the Bring on Wonderful platform, featuring our people, who are at the heart of Virgin Australia.

“It’s wonderful to hero our baggage handlers who have played a significant role in launching our Australian airline-first baggage tracking technology, one of the many customer innovations we have recently implemented.

“We look forward to continuing to deliver uplifting experiences for our guests as we roll out new innovations, underpinned by our award-winning service.”

“Whenever you fly with Virgin Australia, you immediately notice that their whole crew are determined to add joy to your journey,” said Nils Eberhardt, GCD at Special.

“The aim for this campaign was to take that wonderful personality from the tarmac into Australians’ homes.”

The campaign includes TV, outdoor and digital, and will be in-market for six weeks.