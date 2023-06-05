Special Dumps Whopping Great Poo On Bondi Beach To Mark World Environment Day

To mark World Environment Day, Better Packaging Co. have plopped a four-meter-high poo made of plastic pollution on Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach.

The installation is a collaboration between Special New Zealand, Special PR and The Glue Society, and is a visual representation of the sheer amount of plastic sh!t that’s dumped in the world’s oceans every 30 seconds.

A new report from the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) found that global plastic pollution could be slashed by 80 per cent by 2040 via a series of practical and affordable changes, such as the increased reuse of plastics. The report estimated that this action alone could reduce 30 per cent of plastic pollution in the same timeframe.

To combat the global pollution crisis, Better Packaging Co. launched a new range of POLLAST!C poly mailers, garment bags, reusable carry bags, pallet wrap and more. The products are made from between 80 per cent and 100 per cent recycled plastic pollution retrieved in Southeast Asia.

The impossible-to-ignore giant poo installation was developed with the aim of generating global awareness to encourage businesses to cut the sh!t and make a greater commitment to sustainable practices and choices.

Stu Mallarkey, executive creative firector at Special, commented: “We had to find a really disruptive, provocative way to highlight the issue – and landed on a giant poop emoji filled to the brim with the sheer amount of crap that ends up in our oceans every 30 seconds, which is quite frankly f**king disgusting.”

Kelly Grindle, general manager at Special PR, added: “This story has it all – robust messaging and research, underpinned by some jaw-dropping visuals. We’ve worked hard to ensure this resonates in Australia, New Zealand, and around the globe and have prepared a mix of owned, earned and paid distribution to give this the attention it deserves. It’s probably the only time the industry can say ‘that’s just another sh*t stunt from Special.’”