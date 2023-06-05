Special Dumps Whopping Great Poo On Bondi Beach To Mark World Environment Day
To mark World Environment Day, Better Packaging Co. have plopped a four-meter-high poo made of plastic pollution on Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach.
The installation is a collaboration between Special New Zealand, Special PR and The Glue Society, and is a visual representation of the sheer amount of plastic sh!t that’s dumped in the world’s oceans every 30 seconds.
A new report from the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) found that global plastic pollution could be slashed by 80 per cent by 2040 via a series of practical and affordable changes, such as the increased reuse of plastics. The report estimated that this action alone could reduce 30 per cent of plastic pollution in the same timeframe.
To combat the global pollution crisis, Better Packaging Co. launched a new range of POLLAST!C poly mailers, garment bags, reusable carry bags, pallet wrap and more. The products are made from between 80 per cent and 100 per cent recycled plastic pollution retrieved in Southeast Asia.
The impossible-to-ignore giant poo installation was developed with the aim of generating global awareness to encourage businesses to cut the sh!t and make a greater commitment to sustainable practices and choices.
Stu Mallarkey, executive creative firector at Special, commented: “We had to find a really disruptive, provocative way to highlight the issue – and landed on a giant poop emoji filled to the brim with the sheer amount of crap that ends up in our oceans every 30 seconds, which is quite frankly f**king disgusting.”
Kelly Grindle, general manager at Special PR, added: “This story has it all – robust messaging and research, underpinned by some jaw-dropping visuals. We’ve worked hard to ensure this resonates in Australia, New Zealand, and around the globe and have prepared a mix of owned, earned and paid distribution to give this the attention it deserves. It’s probably the only time the industry can say ‘that’s just another sh*t stunt from Special.’”
Latest News
KIIS1065 Knocks 2GB Off Top Spot AGAIN For Sydney Radio Ratings
KIIS1065 was crowned the winner in the third radio ratings of 2023, topping the 10+ demographic with a 13.0 per cent market share between 05:30am and midnight. This was up 1.5 per cent from the 11.5 per cent market share it had for the previous reporting period. 2GB came in just behind with a 12.2 […]
Report: 78% Of Aussies Have No Idea How Brands Use Their Data
Customer engagement platform Twilio has launched new research that has found three quarters of Australian consumers do not have full knowledge of how organisations are using their personal data (78 per cent), and have limited or no control over how their data is used or disclosed to other organisations (73 per cent). The new research […]
Solstice Media Launches Innovative New Project In Partnership With SA Government
Solstice Media has launched an innovative new project, The Post, in partnership with the Government of South Australia. The new initiative aims to inform young South Australians about the policies and issues affecting their lives. The way people consume and digest news and information is changing. The Post is a multi-platform media brand that distributes […]
Nielsen Data: Travel Industry’s Biggest Ad Spenders Revealed, As Travel Marketing Budgets Jump 60% YOY
Ahead of the upcoming King’s Birthday long weekend, Nielsen has released a comprehensive analysis of the shifting travel preferences of Australians, the sites they visit online to inspire and plan their getaways, and the industry heavy-hitters spending big to attract them. Latest Nielsen Consumer and Media View CMV data reveals Australians’ growing interest in domestic […]
MullenLowe Unveils New Global Identity & Refreshed Positioning
MullenLowe unveiled its new global identity and a refreshed positioning, created to unite the network across 57 markets globally and differentiate it from competitors. MullenLowe sees the octopus evolve from an operational mascot to a kindred spirit that visually represents how brands need to grow today. The agency’s positioning is underpinned by research revealing innovative […]
Mindshare Helps The Indigenous Literacy Foundation Get Kids Busking For Change
Mindshare is supporting UnLtd’s charity partner The Indigenous Literacy Foundation (ILF) with their first ever national musical fundraising campaign. Busking For Change, is a new annual fundraising activity developed by ILF Ambassador Josh Pyke to engage primary students in a joyful multi-literacy activity incorporating song, music, movement and language. Simply put, schools learn a song […]
Hatched Named As Agency For Brown Family Wine Group
Media agency Hatched has been appointed to manage media strategy, planning and buying for Brown Family Wine Group. For more than 130 years, the Brown Family has been producing award-winning wines and developing vineyards in some of the best regions in Australia. The business has evolved from a single brand to a family of brands […]
Publicis Groupe Jumps Into The AI Regulation Fray
Publicis Groupe Global has joined the Coalition of Content Provenance Authenticity (C2PA) and has become the first advertising holdco to join the Coalition’s Steering Committee (lead image: Arthur Sadoun, Publicis Groupe CEO). Founded by Adobe, C2PA in collaboration with the New York Times and (ironically) Twitter, to address the spread and prevalence of misinformation online. Publicis said […]
Accenture Song Appoints Ex-Monkey Fabio Buresti To Lead Design In ANZ
Fabio Buresti (lead image) has joined Accenture with a remit to drive purpose driven growth for clients across Song’s product, service, experience, and growth design offering. Buresti’s new role will see him bring Song’s customer growth narrative to life, ensuring purpose is the driving force across all aspects of design. Buresti has over a decade […]
APAC Effie Awards 2023 Announces Finalists
Effie Asia Pacific is pleased to announce that following intense deliberations at Round 2 Judging, 111 entries have emerged as finalists and will compete for top honours at this year’s APAC Effie Awards. The final round judging was led by the Awards chairperson Kainaz Gazder of Procter & Gamble Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa […]
In-House Agency Council Unveils IHAC Awards Jury & Award Categories
The In-House Agency Council (IHAC) has unveiled the lineup of jurors and award categories for the IHAC Awards 2023 presented by TikTok. The IHAC Awards 2023 is Australia’s premier award show for Australian in-house and hybrid agencies that celebrates outstanding work by in-house agency teams. Entries are now open for the 2023 IHAC Awards. Nick […]
3AW Drops Dee Dee Dunleavy With Immediate Effect
3AW has agreed to an early conclusion for Dee Dee Dunleavy’s on-air role, after informing the broadcaster her contract would not be renewed at the end of the year. 3AW Station Manager Stephen Beers said “I want to thank Dee Dee for her three and a half years on Afternoons and before that her stint […]
Mark Ritson Fronts New Campaign Spruiking Best Practice On YouTube, Via Emotive
Fresh from Cannes in Cairns, Ritson parks his trademark potty mouth for new YouTube series.
ADMA Launches Campaign Promoting Behavioural Insights Education Courses, Via Hardhat
Want to learn how to actually do your job? ADMA's got you covered.
Bruce Lehrmann Appears In First TV Interview Since Being Accused Of Raping Brittany Higgins
Sadly it seems that Lehrmann is not leaving our screens any time soon.
“Bizarre”: Mining & Energy Union Hits Back At Minerals Council Of Australia Ad Campaign
Mining firms saw law is bad, mining union say law is good. B&T still drunk from our trip to Gilligan's.
LALIGA Launches A New Era, Presenting A New Strategic Positioning And International Branding
LALIGA, the first-division football league in Spain, has today unveiled its all-new brand and strategic positioning under the slogan “The Power of our Fútbol.” The launch reaffirms the competition’s commitment to inspire and make a positive impact on society. This change reflects the evolution that LALIGA has undergone over the last decade, in terms of […]
Create Space Action Plan Addresses Diverse Representation
Advertising Council Australia has today announced the next three actions from its Create Space Action Plan, addressing the representation and inclusion of LGBTQ+ talent, ethnic minorities, and people with a disability in the advertising industry. All three actions have been developed by industry professionals with lived experience and build on 2022’s initial focus areas: the […]
Are Media’s Print Reach Grows 18% Year-On-Year
Don't stop the presses! Print is still refusing to die according to Are.
Cobram Estate Launches New Sustainability Ad, Via Noisy Beast
Normally oil companies struggle with sustainability but fortunately Cobram makes olive oil.
Esquire Australia Launches By Switzer Media + Publishing
Two good news print stories in one newsletter? It feels like the nineties again!
Atomic 212° Becomes First Indie To Join Mutinex Platinum Partnership Program
Atomic 212° has become the first independent agency to join Mutinex’s Platinum Partnership Program, giving it access to Mutinex’s AI-powered market mix modelling platform and partnership benefits (lead image: Atomic 212° national chief executive officer, Claire Fenner). As part of the deal, Mutinex’s GrowthOS and marketing ROI metric will become central to planning and evaluation […]
Get In Quick! Women In Media Entries Close Today
Clear the calendar! You've got less than 12 hours to get your entries in for Women in Media!
Sunday TV Ratings: ABC’s Bluey Overtakes Finale Of Nine’s The Summit
Viewers were clearly after easier viewing on Sunday than Seven's Secrets of Prince Andrew...
Heinz Celebrates Soup, Via TBWA\Sydney
Soup might be the oldest meal but we'd far sooner have a parmi and ten schooners.
Racy Etto Hand Cleaner Ads Banned Over Nudity & Bestiality
You were expecting a story about Bud Light here, weren't you?
Channel 10 Reportedly Suing Former Political Editor Peter Van Onselen Following Paramount Attack Column
We truly admire Peter's commitment to pissing off his old employers but reckon he didn't see this coming.
It’s The Cannes In Cairns Welcome Party Photos!
Missing Queensland or simply can't remember any of it? Reminisce with this delightful gallery.
Twitter VP In Charge Of Content Moderation Steps Down After A Year
Poor old Elon, he simply can't catch a break it seems.
New Radio 360 Measurement System To Go Live Tomorrow
D'you hear that? The new radio measurement system is finally coming.
Yahoo Academy Now Open For Nominations
Yahoo Academy has opened for nominations and promises 40 participants a masterclass from creative strategists Rosie and Faris Yakob of Genius Steals. This year’s Academy program will focus on AI and other emerging technology giving the 40 participants from across Australia and Singapore the tools they need to navigate an exciting future. It will culminate […]
Matt Shirvington To Replace David Koch As Co-Host Of Sunrise
Shirvington steps into Kochie's shoes. Reports unusual smell.
Justin Hind Launches New Agency, REUNION
Justin pops back up after leaving CHEP for a REUNION, so to speak.
Rolling Stone AU/NZ Reveals The Teskey Brothers As Next Cover Stars
Rolling Stone AU/NZ publisher The Brag Media has today announced that multiple ARIA Award-winning blues rock band, The Teskey Brothers, will grace its June-August issue cover, which also lands in Coles supermarkets for the first time putting it in over 800 additional retailers across the country. Australia’s very own blues brothers, Josh and Sam Teskey […]
Are Media Promotes Nicky Briger From Marie Claire To General Manager – Fashion
We've heard that the pints (or the espresso martinis, more likely) are on Nicky this week.
“Indie Agencies Have People, Not Resources!” AFFINITY’s Angela Smith
Enjoy the last of our Cannes In Cairns wraps here. For we are now being violently ill on a reef tour somewhere.