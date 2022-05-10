Special Brings Together The Irwins & Paris Hilton For Latest Uber Eats Gag Fest

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Special has unveiled its latest work for Uber Eats’ ongoing “Tonight, I’ll be eating” campaign, enlisting the Irwin family and none other than Paris Hilton playing a perfect version of, umm, Paris Hilton.

Created in partnership with Special and the wider agency village from Hello Social, Herd MSL, MediaCom and H/Commerce, the campaign features Paris with her beloved chihuahuas, who joins the Irwins at the iconic Australia Zoo as their newest zookeeper. Despite their shared love of animals, Paris enters as the disruptive outsider, ruffling feathers both at the zoo, and within the Irwin family.

Now in the sixth year of the globally awarded “Tonight, I’ll Be Eating” brand platform, which first debuted in 2017, the ‘Paris Irwin’ campaign builds on the previous ‘Grey Wiggle’ campaign, continuing to drive consideration for Uber Eats as the go-to delivery service for weekly takeaway meals for families.

The campaign consists of four iterations which you can watch below:

Head of marketing, Uber Eats ANZ, David Griffiths said: “Last year we delivered one of the top performing global marketing campaigns for Uber with ‘The Grey Wiggle’ (feat. Simon Cowell & The Wiggles) showing the unexpectedly joyful moments that Uber Eats can kindle for Aussie families. In our latest creative ‘Paris Irwin’, we’re again appealing to families by fusing the nationally adored Irwins and global star Paris Hilton. If that instantly iconic pairing wasn’t enough we’ve also included some of the world’s most iconic animals to co-star. From crocodiles, to giraffes, to snakes and chihuahuas! With a continued focus on social entertainment and a new retail conversion layer, this is set to be our biggest campaign launch to date.”

Campaign star Paris Hilton added: “From the script writing, to the on set experience, it’s been a delight working with Australian creatives on a finished product that I think is totally awesome and that I am really proud of. The Irwins have become my ZFFs – they’re my zoo fam forever.”

Creative Director at Special, Sarah Parris said: “This year the ‘Tonight, I’ll Be Eating’ brand platform brings together two animal loving entities from polar opposite worlds. Throughout the campaign, the difference in their approach to their animals takes us through a rollercoaster of squabbles, heartbreak, good intentions and mishaps – all of which any modern Aussie family can relate to.”

The integrated campaign will entertain across TV, out-of-home, radio, social, digital and owned channels over the coming months – including a delivery-inspired song DJed by Paris, a preview of her designer khakis, nature documentaries, snippets from a Paris and Irwins reality TV show, and more.

CREDITS:

CLIENT: UBER EATS

MARKETING DIRECTOR, APAC: LUCINDA BARLOW

DIRECTOR OF MARKETING, ANZ: ANDY MORLEY

HEAD OF MARKETING, UBER EATS ANZ: DAVID GRIFFITHS

BRAND CAMPAIGNS LEAD, UBER EATS ANZ: CHANNA GOONASEKARA

BRAND MARKETING ASSOCIATE, UBER EATS ANZ: EMMA BULL

CREATIVE DIRECTOR, GLOBAL: VIKTOR JACOBSSON

STRATEGY LEAD, APAC: ALLY DOUBE

CO-MARKETING LEAD, ANZ: OLIVIA SYKES

SOCIAL MEDIA LEAD, APAC: ISAAC LAI

MEDIA LEAD, APAC: LOUISA CHU

COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR, ANZ: PETA FITZGERALD

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER, ANZ: NICK VINDIN

CREATIVE AGENCY: SPECIAL

FOUNDING PARTNERS/Co-CEO : LINDSEY EVANS & CADE HEYDE

PARTNERS & Co-CCO: JULIAN SCHREIBER & TOM MARTIN

CREATIVE DIRECTORS: SARAH PARRIS & MAX MCKEON

CREATIVE LEADS: MARK STARMACH & ALASTAIR FLACK

CREATIVES: LAURA GRIMSHAW & HANNAH MCCOWATT

HEAD OF BUSINESS MANAGEMENT: TORI LOPEZ

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: LAURA LITTLE

BUSINESS MANAGER: DHARSH SUNDRAN

TALENT DIRECTOR: EMILY STEWART

GROUP STRATEGY DIRECTOR: CELIA GARFORTH

STRATEGY DIRECTOR: KELLIE BOX

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: SEVDA CEMO

TV PRODUCER: BILL DOIG

INTEGRATED PRODUCER: STEPH WILKINSON

HEAD OF STILLS AND DIGITAL: NICK LILLEY

STILLS PRODUCER: DANIELLE SENECKY

DIGITAL PRODUCER: STACY SZABO

HEAD OF DESIGN: ADAM SHEAR

DESIGNER: MAGGIE WEBSTER

SOCIAL LEAD: SARAH MCKIE

FINISHED ARTIST: JEN BAILEY 

ZOO FRIENDS

CHIHUAHUAS: Diamond Baby, Poochi Mama, Chimichurri, Glitter Queen
GIRAFFE: Forrest

TORTOISE: Franklin
ECHIDNA: Fatty
CROCODILE: Bosco
MACAW: Queto

KOMODO DRAGON: Indah

MEDIA AGENCY: MEDIACOM

SOCIAL AGENCY: HELLO SOCIAL

RETAIL AGENCY: H/COMMERCE

FILM PRODUCTION: FINCH

PRODUCTION COMPANY: FINCH COMPANY

DIRECTOR: ALEX ROBERTS

CINEMATOGRAPHER: MATT TOLL

MANAGING DIRECTOR: COREY ESSE

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: LOREN BRADLEY

PRODUCER: CATH ANDERSON

POST PRODUCTION:

EDIT HOUSE: ARC EDIT

EDITOR: DAN LEE

POST PRODUCER: DANIEL FRY

POST PRODUCTION: BLOCKHEAD

COLOURIST: BILLY WHYCHEL

ONLINE OPERATOR: KAREN FABLING

SOUND: RUMBLE

COMPOSER: ADAM MOSES

SOUND ENGINEER: TONE ASHTON

STILLS PRODUCTION: CHEE PRODUCTIONS

PHOTOGRAPHER: CHRISOPHER TOVO

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: MATT CHEE

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: TAMIKO WAFER

RETOUCHING: CREAM

 

Partner Content

by