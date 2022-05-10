Special Brings Together The Irwins & Paris Hilton For Latest Uber Eats Gag Fest
Special has unveiled its latest work for Uber Eats’ ongoing “Tonight, I’ll be eating” campaign, enlisting the Irwin family and none other than Paris Hilton playing a perfect version of, umm, Paris Hilton.
Created in partnership with Special and the wider agency village from Hello Social, Herd MSL, MediaCom and H/Commerce, the campaign features Paris with her beloved chihuahuas, who joins the Irwins at the iconic Australia Zoo as their newest zookeeper. Despite their shared love of animals, Paris enters as the disruptive outsider, ruffling feathers both at the zoo, and within the Irwin family.
Now in the sixth year of the globally awarded “Tonight, I’ll Be Eating” brand platform, which first debuted in 2017, the ‘Paris Irwin’ campaign builds on the previous ‘Grey Wiggle’ campaign, continuing to drive consideration for Uber Eats as the go-to delivery service for weekly takeaway meals for families.
The campaign consists of four iterations which you can watch below:
Head of marketing, Uber Eats ANZ, David Griffiths said: “Last year we delivered one of the top performing global marketing campaigns for Uber with ‘The Grey Wiggle’ (feat. Simon Cowell & The Wiggles) showing the unexpectedly joyful moments that Uber Eats can kindle for Aussie families. In our latest creative ‘Paris Irwin’, we’re again appealing to families by fusing the nationally adored Irwins and global star Paris Hilton. If that instantly iconic pairing wasn’t enough we’ve also included some of the world’s most iconic animals to co-star. From crocodiles, to giraffes, to snakes and chihuahuas! With a continued focus on social entertainment and a new retail conversion layer, this is set to be our biggest campaign launch to date.”
Campaign star Paris Hilton added: “From the script writing, to the on set experience, it’s been a delight working with Australian creatives on a finished product that I think is totally awesome and that I am really proud of. The Irwins have become my ZFFs – they’re my zoo fam forever.”
Creative Director at Special, Sarah Parris said: “This year the ‘Tonight, I’ll Be Eating’ brand platform brings together two animal loving entities from polar opposite worlds. Throughout the campaign, the difference in their approach to their animals takes us through a rollercoaster of squabbles, heartbreak, good intentions and mishaps – all of which any modern Aussie family can relate to.”
The integrated campaign will entertain across TV, out-of-home, radio, social, digital and owned channels over the coming months – including a delivery-inspired song DJed by Paris, a preview of her designer khakis, nature documentaries, snippets from a Paris and Irwins reality TV show, and more.
CREDITS:
CLIENT: UBER EATS
MARKETING DIRECTOR, APAC: LUCINDA BARLOW
DIRECTOR OF MARKETING, ANZ: ANDY MORLEY
HEAD OF MARKETING, UBER EATS ANZ: DAVID GRIFFITHS
BRAND CAMPAIGNS LEAD, UBER EATS ANZ: CHANNA GOONASEKARA
BRAND MARKETING ASSOCIATE, UBER EATS ANZ: EMMA BULL
CREATIVE DIRECTOR, GLOBAL: VIKTOR JACOBSSON
STRATEGY LEAD, APAC: ALLY DOUBE
CO-MARKETING LEAD, ANZ: OLIVIA SYKES
SOCIAL MEDIA LEAD, APAC: ISAAC LAI
MEDIA LEAD, APAC: LOUISA CHU
COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR, ANZ: PETA FITZGERALD
COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER, ANZ: NICK VINDIN
CREATIVE AGENCY: SPECIAL
FOUNDING PARTNERS/Co-CEO : LINDSEY EVANS & CADE HEYDE
PARTNERS & Co-CCO: JULIAN SCHREIBER & TOM MARTIN
CREATIVE DIRECTORS: SARAH PARRIS & MAX MCKEON
CREATIVE LEADS: MARK STARMACH & ALASTAIR FLACK
CREATIVES: LAURA GRIMSHAW & HANNAH MCCOWATT
HEAD OF BUSINESS MANAGEMENT: TORI LOPEZ
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: LAURA LITTLE
BUSINESS MANAGER: DHARSH SUNDRAN
TALENT DIRECTOR: EMILY STEWART
GROUP STRATEGY DIRECTOR: CELIA GARFORTH
STRATEGY DIRECTOR: KELLIE BOX
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: SEVDA CEMO
TV PRODUCER: BILL DOIG
INTEGRATED PRODUCER: STEPH WILKINSON
HEAD OF STILLS AND DIGITAL: NICK LILLEY
STILLS PRODUCER: DANIELLE SENECKY
DIGITAL PRODUCER: STACY SZABO
HEAD OF DESIGN: ADAM SHEAR
DESIGNER: MAGGIE WEBSTER
SOCIAL LEAD: SARAH MCKIE
FINISHED ARTIST: JEN BAILEY
ZOO FRIENDS
CHIHUAHUAS: Diamond Baby, Poochi Mama, Chimichurri, Glitter Queen
GIRAFFE: Forrest
TORTOISE: Franklin
ECHIDNA: Fatty
CROCODILE: Bosco
MACAW: Queto
KOMODO DRAGON: Indah
MEDIA AGENCY: MEDIACOM
SOCIAL AGENCY: HELLO SOCIAL
RETAIL AGENCY: H/COMMERCE
FILM PRODUCTION: FINCH
PRODUCTION COMPANY: FINCH COMPANY
DIRECTOR: ALEX ROBERTS
CINEMATOGRAPHER: MATT TOLL
MANAGING DIRECTOR: COREY ESSE
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: LOREN BRADLEY
PRODUCER: CATH ANDERSON
POST PRODUCTION:
EDIT HOUSE: ARC EDIT
EDITOR: DAN LEE
POST PRODUCER: DANIEL FRY
POST PRODUCTION: BLOCKHEAD
COLOURIST: BILLY WHYCHEL
ONLINE OPERATOR: KAREN FABLING
SOUND: RUMBLE
COMPOSER: ADAM MOSES
SOUND ENGINEER: TONE ASHTON
STILLS PRODUCTION: CHEE PRODUCTIONS
PHOTOGRAPHER: CHRISOPHER TOVO
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: MATT CHEE
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: TAMIKO WAFER
RETOUCHING: CREAM
