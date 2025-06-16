Spearheaded By Former Head Of Communications At Drop Box, Australian Media, PR & IR Agency SPOKE Officially Launches In London

SPOKE has officially launched in London, with the new office led by former head of communications at Dropbox, Georgina Heaume.

SPOKE London co-founder and communications director Heaume has more than 18 years of international communications experience with some of the world’s most recognised brands and startups, including Dropbox, Meta and Microsoft.

Georgina said London is a hive of financial and capital markets activity, making it the ideal strategic location to launch SPOKE’s UK operation.

“Home to the London Stock Exchange and some of the world’s largest investment funds and brokers, the city is an energetic hub for founders, startups and scaleups,” she said.

“It’s also a powerful springboard for finance, tech and energy companies across the supply chain, looking to attract capital and investor interest.

“As Co-Founder of SPOKE London, I am excited to bring industry-leading communications strategies to companies wanting to increase their brand visibility, manage their corporate reputation and amplify their market presence.”

SPOKE London offers a flexible partnership model tailored to companies with a growth mindset, specialising in integrated PR and strategic communications—from media and investor analyst relations to video and content creation to crisis communications.

SPOKE managing director and co-founder Luke Derbyshire said a key point of difference for the London operation will be leveraging the agency’s established networks to create a pathway between the UK, Europe and Asia.

“We know from the many companies we partner with in Asia that there is strong demand for access to commercial opportunities in Europe,” he said.

“SPOKE London will also support UK-headquartered companies looking to expand into Asia and build meaningful connections across the region.

“With Georgina at the helm, we are well placed to deliver communication strategies and investor relations services that are commercially sharp and outcome driven.”

Derbyshire added that Heaume’s global experience brings a unique perspective to SPOKE’s team.

“We are delighted to have Georgina leading SPOKE London, and we look forward to becoming a trusted partner for companies ready to unlock the full potential of their communications.”

Since 2014, SPOKE has partnered with more than 170 clients across critical industries.

Headquartered in Australia, the agency has established offices nationally and grown a client portfolio across multiple industries including finance, capital markets, technology, resources, energy and property.