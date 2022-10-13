SPC Launches In NZ With New Thinkerbell Work

Aussie canned food brand SPC this week announced one of the most unexpected marketing moves yet as part of a launch campaign via independent agency Thinkerbell.

Knowing that they face formidable competition in the New Zealand canned food market, SPC has taken a humble approach to success, hoping to become New Zealand’s second favourite canned food brand.

To reinforce the message of its aspiration to become New Zealand’s second favourite canned food brand SPC has teamed up with New Zealand’s second favourite Barrett brother, All Black Jordie Barrett (lead image), to bring to life the essence of what it’s like to be second pick. Jordie is releasing an entertaining content series via his Instagram account to celebrate all things second. The four-part video series, which kicked off on Monday, can be viewed here.

Lisa Rizzardo, general manager Marketing at SPC, said: “We set out to enter the New Zealand market with a bang, plus wanted to create something that would get Kiwis considering SPC. We’re for anyone who knows what it’s like to be second-pick. Almost the best. We’re for Kiwis who don’t need to stand up and beat their chests, but are happy to sit back with something delicious and enjoy.”

Jim Ingram, chief creative tinker and co-founder of Thinkerbell, which recently announced its expansion to New Zealand, said: “SPC wanted to celebrate its launch as a new canned food brand in a light hearted way. So we connected the brand as the underdog, the runner up that deserves just as much of a spot in the limelight.”

CREDITS

SPC – Client Marketing Manager Fruit, Steven Blakers Head of Social & Content, Cameron Jenkins Chief Commercial Officer, Tara Lordsmith General Manager Marketing, Lisa Rizzardo

Thinkerbell – Creative & Earned Lead Earned Thinker, Lauren Myers Earned Thinker, Sophie Sager Thinker, Romy Stubbings General Manager – South, Jaime Morgan Brand Thinker, Liz Graydon Founder and Chief Thinker, Adam Ferrier Head Thinker, Suzi Williamson Head Earned and Owned Thinker, Anjana Khallouf Creative Tinker, Megan Latter Creative Tinker, Ellen Woods Creative Tinker, Liv Gorman Founder and Executive Creative Tinker, Ben Couzens Lead Production Tinker, Michael Debach Head of Craft, Keir Vaughan

Rad Lab – Production MD / Creative Director, Jared Donkin Producer, Ben Geradts Editor, Ben Loader Stills Retoucher, Kaelin Wade

Can Rendering Ben Findlay

Avenue C – Media Media Director, Morag Cahill Business Director, Carol Kearney