Sophie Muir Appointed Managing Director Of The Atticism As Agency Announces Strategic Partnership With Maven PR

Hospitality and urban lifestyle PR agency The Atticism has announced a strategic evolution, with Maven PR founder Sophie Muir stepping into the role of managing director for The Atticism in Australia.

This move marks a new chapter for the agency, which has operated in Australia for over 13 years under the leadership of founder and CEO Renae Smith.

The partnership sees Muir take on the day-to-day operations of The Atticism from the agency’s Sydney office, while Smith continues to lead global strategy and direction from The Atticism’s London base.

While The Atticism and Maven PR will continue to operate as independent entities, the collaboration will allow for shared resources, team expansion and a deepened commitment to delivering excellent PR and brand development across international markets.

“This is a really exciting moment for The Atticism,” said Smith. “Sophie brings over a decade of experience, a strong reputation in the industry, and a shared passion for strategic, results-driven PR. Her on the ground leadership means our clients and team in Australia have consistent, high-level support while we continue to grow globally.”

Muir will oversee The Atticism’s Australian operations while continuing to lead Maven PR. She brings with her a reputation for executing bold, impactful campaigns and driving client success across lifestyle, hospitality, tech and consumer brands.

“I’ve long admired what Renae has built with The Atticism. It’s an honour to step into this role and lead such a respected agency in Australia. I look forward to working closely with Renae and the team as we build on the legacy she’s created and explore new opportunities for collaboration between the two agencies”, said Muir, managing director of The Atticism and founder of Maven PR.

With this new leadership structure, The Atticism is poised for continued innovation, seamless transcontinental operations, and long-term success in both the Australian and international markets for clients like Mr Roses, PlanRadar, Aus Property Professionals, Canterbury Leagues Club and Sports Plus.

Among these brands the new joint team will be managing PR for in Australia, joining Maven’s roster of food and beverage clients including Heineken, Pinnacle Drinks and Spirits Platform among the agency’s portfolio.