Sophie Monk Partners With Tropic Co To Become The Face Of Aussie Tiger Prawn

Sophie Monk has partnered with Tropic Co to promote the Aussie Tiger Prawn ahead of National Prawn Day, Saturday 18th March 2023.

Sophie Monk said, “I’m as Aussie as a Tiger Prawn and I’m obsessed with how easy they are to whip up, even for a complete amateur in the kitchen like me. I bring out some in a bowl when hanging out with Josh and friends by the pool, or when we’re having a relaxing afternoon bevvy. And if I feel like something a bit more spesh for dinner, there are so many easy ways to add Aussie Tiger Prawns to any dish. Hands down, one of

my favourite things to eat.”

“This National Prawn Day, get your mates over for a prawn feast, grab fresh Tropic Co Tiger Prawns at your local fishmonger or supermarket , or try my simple yummo Prawn Cocktail recipe all for yourself.”

Matt Vince, head of sales and marketing, Tropic Co, says, “We’re thrilled to celebrate National Prawn Day 2023 with Sophie Monk. The quintessential “Aussie”, Sophie has an irreverent and warm sense of humour that Aussies love. Sophie’s love for prawns is sincere, and we’re proud she is the face of Tropic Co for 2023. Sophie Monk has featured prominently in Tropic Co’s recent creative campaign, bringing out the ‘o’ of Tropic Co in a fun creative execution that reflects the Aussie ritual of enjoying prawns. Four creative versions were produced for the above the line and digital campaign, as seen on Tropic Co’s YouTube.”

“At Tropic Co, we’re passionate about bringing the fresh taste of our Aussie Tiger Prawns to all Australian plates. Sweet in flavour, firm in texture, Tropic Co proudly produces the highest quality Tiger Prawns in Australia. As a business, we’re working hard to deliver the freshest Australian prawns to all Aussies so they can enjoy them more often. We’re proud to announce a number of new Tropic Co product offerings that are heading into the market, including some new chilled packaged formats, making it easier for consumers to pick up prawns for their next meal,” Matt says.

Tropic Co has recently launched a new 475g cooked Tiger Prawn MAP pack which is conveniently available in the fridge/chilled section. Plus for those looking for something ready to serve, a 280g ‘Peel and Dip’ product will be available for a limited time from National Prawn Day till Easter, featuring fresh Tiger Prawns ready to eat, paired with a tangy seafood sauce. Both new products will be available in Woolworths across the eastern seaboard. There are many ways for prawn lovers to get involved in National Prawn Day; Prawns are being celebrated at participating National Prawn Day fishmongers, with fans of the shellfish able to take part in The Great Australian Prawn Peel Off Attempts happening around the country.”