SOFI Spritz & Sanpellegrino Partner With THE LUME Melbourne

THE LUME Melbourne has welcomed two beverage partners, SOFI and Sanpellegrino, to open its new Renaissance-themed dining area as part of its new Leonardo da Vinci experience.

Travel back in time at Caffè Medici for an immersive culinary experience sure to ignite your taste buds. Indulge in the rich tapestry of Italian cuisine, enjoying a feast fit for a Medici prince as you dine in the brilliance of Leonardo’s

The Last Supper is perfectly to scale as it appears on the refectory wall in the convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan. Enlightening storytelling animation breathes life into Leonardo’s masterpiece, allowing visitors to witness the subtleties of expression, the play of light and shadow, and the profound emotion of this iconic moment.

Caffè Medici will be serving a selection of SOFI spritzes and Sanpellegrino products on the menu to further
elevate the experience.

SOFI – Official Spritz Partner and Presenting Rights Partner for Aperitivo Fridays

Founder and managing director Tommy Maclean created SOFI to be the perfect all-natural spritz with no added sugar and packaged for our Australian way of life. It was recently crowned Best Aperitif at the 2023 Decoded Spirit Awards by Dan Murphy’s, Australia’s largest liquor retailer. SOFI also has the Presenting Rights for THE LUME Melbourne’s new Aperitivo Fridays. Enjoy a selection of spritzes and an antipasto platter to share at Caffè Medici.

“We are thrilled to partner with Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius as the Official Spritz Partner,” said Maclean. “At SOFI, we believe in crafting the perfect spritz experience, and this collaboration allows us to showcase our passion for quality and innovation on a global stage. As we launch our new full-strength Aperitivo range, we are excited to take SOFI to new heights and share our Australian-made spritz with audiences worldwide. Join us as we toast to creativity, culture, and the timeless genius of Leonardo da Vinci”.

Sanpellegrino – Official Water Partner

Sanpellegrino has 125 years of history, bringing Italian style and refinement around the world. They believe that life is richer when it’s lived with taste and are convinced that taste and creativity can transform lives. That’s why they are driven by the desire to nurture and promote a sustainable food and drink culture globally.

“Sanpellegrino Australia is honoured to be entering into a partnership with THE LUME Melbourne for Leonardo da Vinci – 500 years of Genius, and aims to add authentic Italian refreshments throughout Caffè Medici and private and exclusive events,” said Brand Manager Damian Giorgini. “Leonardo da Vinci’s genius explored the world of art, science, architecture, and so much more. Today, Sanpellegrino acknowledges the master Italian genius and applauds his unwavering aim to make the world a better place”.

Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius, presented by Webuild, opens at THE LUME Melbourne, permanently located at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, on 16th March 2024.




