“So Bizarre!” Australian Idol Is Being Roasted For Only Letting 15-28 Year Olds Audition

Australian Idol is coming to Channel 7 and 7plus in 2023 and it is already being called out for ageism.

Seven put out a call-out for singers that want to be part of the star-making series. However, they specified hopefuls needed to be aged between 15 and 28. This age limit seems to rule out Susan Boyle types, but there you go.

Susan Boyle's first audition makes me cry all the time. There's so much to learn from this clip. Look at the judges, the audience, they had already judged her… IGNORE PEOPLE, AND DO WHAT YOU CAME HERE FOR. pic.twitter.com/XjSJ7q2vRz — Dumza Maswana (@dumzamaswana) March 1, 2018

Basically, if you don’t want to be an apprentice tradesman for Nine on The Block and you are young enough to perhaps not understand the cultural significance of Paulini and the Gold Dress! And you can carry a tune; this could be the moment for you.

Naturally, Twitter has responded to the age limitations. Some hilarious responses include, “Thought I was still young until today when I found out I’ve aged out of Australian Idol auditions.”

And, “According to Australian Idol dreams die at 28.”

According to Australian Idol dreams die at 28. pic.twitter.com/8gZhAAbbGY — Hagan (@WatchedByHagan) July 3, 2022

Finding out Australian Idol is coming back, only to discover they have an ageist af policy allowing only 15-28 yr olds to audition #AustralianIdol #Channel7 #behindthetimes pic.twitter.com/ZhUGVx3piA — Flora (@FloraLovesAU) July 3, 2022

Hi I’m Steve and apparently I’m not what they were looking for on australian idol season 2. If you can believe that shit https://t.co/vfPfevpEhU — it’s NAIDOC Munff (@BundjalungBud) June 30, 2022

alas, I cannot audition for #AustralianIdol because I am a crotchety 29-year-old. — OH… (@ONRV9) July 5, 2022

Australian Idol setting the age limit for new contestants to 28 and under is so bizarre, none of them will have any nostalgia for the biggest cultural moments in the show’s history: 1. Tarisai and Mark Holden fighting backstage

2. Matt Corby’s hair End of list. — Katherine Allan #TGYH2022 (@kathrillhouse) July 4, 2022

Thought I was still young until today, when I found out I've aged out of Australian Idol auditions. — Ally Cole (@allymcole) July 4, 2022

Seven told B&T, “When compared to any other network, Seven has an unparalleled commitment to fostering Australian talent in its many forms.

“We love Australian music and we are proud of our role in helping a diverse range of Australian voices find new audiences between Australian Idol, The Voice and AGT.

“But each show is different. In Idol’s case, it has always has been a show committed to finding up-and-coming young talent, this is the same for any version of the show across the globe which has launched the careers of countless pop superstars.”

So, f you are young enough, you could be joining the ranks of superstar Aussies Guy Sebastian, Jessica Mauboy, Matt Corby, Ricki-Lee, Anthony Callea, Stan Walker, Casey Donovan and Courtney Act and let’s not forget Paulini and the gold dress!