“So Bizarre!” Australian Idol Is Being Roasted For Only Letting 15-28 Year Olds Audition

Mary Madigan
Mary Madigan
Australian Idol is coming to Channel 7 and 7plus in 2023 and it is already being called out for ageism.

Seven put out a call-out for singers that want to be part of the star-making series. However, they specified hopefuls needed to be aged between 15 and 28. This age limit seems to rule out Susan Boyle types, but there you go.

Basically, if you don’t want to be an apprentice tradesman for Nine on The Block and you are young enough to perhaps not understand the cultural significance of Paulini and the Gold Dress! And you can carry a tune; this could be the moment for you.

Naturally, Twitter has responded to the age limitations. Some hilarious responses include, “Thought I was still young until today when I found out I’ve aged out of Australian Idol auditions.”

And, “According to Australian Idol dreams die at 28.”

Seven told B&T, “When compared to any other network, Seven has an unparalleled commitment to fostering Australian talent in its many forms.

“We love Australian music and we are proud of our role in helping a diverse range of Australian voices find new audiences between Australian Idol, The Voice and AGT.

“But each show is different. In Idol’s case, it has always has been a show committed to finding up-and-coming young talent, this is the same for any version of the show across the globe which has launched the careers of countless pop superstars.” 

So, f you are young enough, you could be joining the ranks of superstar Aussies Guy Sebastian, Jessica Mauboy, Matt Corby, Ricki-Lee, Anthony Callea, Stan Walker, Casey Donovan and Courtney Act and let’s not forget Paulini and the gold dress!

