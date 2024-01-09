Snoop Dogg Named As Special Correspondent For NBC Paris Olympics Coverage

Olympic commentary standards have reached a new high, with Snoop Dogg being named as a “special correspondent” for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Olympic Games.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the entertainment icon will provide regular reports in Paris for the Olympic Primetime Show on NBC and Peacock in the USA.

This is not the first time Snoop has provided Olympic commentary, with the icon gathering millions of views for his highlights commentary on Peacock of the Tokyo Olympic dressage competition alongside actor and comedian Kevin Hart.

Snoop dog and Kevin hart casting the Olympic highlights is the funniest thing ever 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TM4dQb7mhi — LEGO🍥🏖 (@JearHD) August 5, 2021

“That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris. We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show,” said Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production.

Throughout the Games, Snoop will speak with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and provide the large primetime U.S. audience with his unique take on what’s happening in Paris. He’ll explore the city’s iconic landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events, and visit with the athletes, their friends, and families.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” said Snoop Dogg. “We’re going to have some amazing competitions, and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”