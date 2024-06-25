Snap’s Sales Lead Matt Coote Steps Down

Matt Coote, who has been sales lead at Snap ANZ for the past eight years and worked alongside Ellie Rogers, has left the business to begin a new life in Newcastle with his family.

Yesterday, Coote told B&T the decision to leave was personal and he plans to relocate his family two hours north of Sydney.

“As a founding member of Snap ANZ, it’s time to say goodbye to my eight year Snap streak, and move to my next leadership role in our industry,” said Coote.

“It’s been a privilege to lead the Snap sales team and witness the growth as it’s become one of the key digital players in the market. Still to this day, the company continues to deliver double digit growth in one of the toughest markets I’ve seen, thanks to a small, but mighty sales team.

“The big trigger for me finally hanging up my yellow boots is family and our decision to move up to Newcastle. It’s time. We have recently just had our second child and it’s time to make the move we had always planned as a family.

“I am hungry for my next leadership role, which will hopefully see me as a weekly regular on the Sydney and Melbourne circuit, but also able to spend time with my family in Newie.”

Coote is the second high-profile sales departure after sales director Rogers left her role as the ANZ sales chief to focus on her consulting business in Byron Bay.

“During his eight years at Snap, Matt has played an enormously important role both in driving our revenue ambitions as well as building our team culture in Australia,” said Snap ANZ MD Tony Keusgen.

“I am so grateful to Matt for his enormous contributions to our business and am thankful he will stay on with Snap for the next couple of months while we recruit for the new Head of Sales ANZ. I wish Matt all the best in this next phase as he takes more time to spend with his family.”

In February, Snap revealed it was cutting 10 per cent of its global workforce – around 500 staff – despite reviving its fortunes in recent times; its advertising revenue grew by 21 per cent in the March quarter to $1.2 billion.

This has included a leadership restructure, but B&T understands that Coote’s departure was not part of this review.

Coote said that he has been invited to join Lousie Wilson and Lauren Thornborough at The Village. His shorter-term objective will be to survive a night in a juvenile detention centre as part of UnLtd Adland Bail Out. You can donate to Coote’s bail here.