MediaNewsletter

Snap’s Sales Lead Matt Coote Steps Down

Arvind Hickman
Arvind Hickman
3 Min Read
Matt Coote and his son Reggie are moving to Newcastle.
Matt Coote and his son Reggie are moving to Newcastle.

Matt Coote, who has been sales lead at Snap ANZ for the past eight years and worked alongside Ellie Rogers, has left the business to begin a new life in Newcastle with his family.

Yesterday, Coote told B&T the decision to leave was personal and he plans to relocate his family two hours north of Sydney.

“As a founding member of Snap ANZ, it’s time to say goodbye to my eight year Snap streak, and move to my next leadership role in our industry,” said Coote.

“It’s been a privilege to lead the Snap sales team and witness the growth as it’s become one of the key digital players in the market. Still to this day, the company continues to deliver double digit growth in one of the toughest markets I’ve seen, thanks to a small, but mighty sales team.

“The big trigger for me finally hanging up my yellow boots is family and our decision to move up to Newcastle. It’s time. We have recently just had our second child and it’s time to make the move we had always planned as a family.

“I am hungry for my next leadership role, which will hopefully see me as a weekly regular on the Sydney and Melbourne circuit, but also able to spend time with my family in Newie.” 

Coote is the second high-profile sales departure after sales director Rogers left her role as the ANZ sales chief to focus on her consulting business in Byron Bay.

“During his eight years at Snap, Matt has played an enormously important role both in driving our revenue ambitions as well as building our team culture in Australia,” said Snap ANZ MD Tony Keusgen. 

“I am so grateful to Matt for his enormous contributions to our business and am thankful he will stay on with Snap for the next couple of months while we recruit for the new Head of Sales ANZ. I wish Matt all the best in this next phase as he takes more time to spend with his family.”

In February, Snap revealed it was cutting 10 per cent of its global workforce – around 500 staff – despite reviving its fortunes in recent times; its advertising revenue grew by 21 per cent in the March quarter to $1.2 billion.

This has included a leadership restructure, but B&T understands that Coote’s departure was not part of this review.

Coote said that he has been invited to join Lousie Wilson and Lauren Thornborough at The Village.  His shorter-term objective will be to survive a night in a juvenile detention centre as part of UnLtd Adland Bail Out. You can donate to Coote’s bail here.

Related posts:

  1. DoubleVerify Launches Transparency Centre to Fuel Industry Education and Foster Digital Trust
  2. Media Chiefs Escalate Social Media Attack: ‘A Toxic Force That Distributes Scam Ads, Fake Porn, Blackmail, Cyberbullying & Political Interference’
  3. Julian Assange Walks Free
  4. China’s Temu Now The Fifth Largest Online Retail Brand in Australia
TAGGED: ,
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

Latest News

Samsung Electronics Lit Up Vivid Sydney With ‘Chorus Of Light’ Installation
China’s Temu Now The Fifth Largest Online Retail Brand in Australia
ZETR Unveils New Website Designed To Supercharge Electrical Solutions Via Nightjar
TV Ratings (24/06/2024): MasterChef Kicks Off Hong Kong Week
Register Lost your password?