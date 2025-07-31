Snapchat Taps MECCA & Guzman Y Gomez For Fan-Driven ‘Say It In A Snap’ Campaign

Snapchat has rolled out the first phase of an integrated brand campaign in Australia, ‘Say it in a Snap’. Featuring real Snaps from real Snapchatters, the new campaign is kicking off with advertising across out-of-home and digital video, and includes brand collaborations with Guzman y Gomez and MECCA.

Through brand integrations with Guzman y Gomez and MECCA, the campaign includes creative executions that highlight how Snapchatters engage with Australian brands through small moments shared with friends on the platform. This includes a Snapchatter sharing their go-to burrito GYG order to their mate, and another sharing a Snap of their MECCA haul after only dropping into the store for ‘one thing’.

OOH placements utilise hyper-contextual Snaps, including images and videos that relate to the surrounding environment. Transport media spots at the Circular Quay terminal showcase a Snap of a passenger on the ferry with the Snapchat grey caption bar reading “do I take him home?”, and a reply from their friend with a Snap reading “lol who” only for the friend to share a picture of a dog on board the ferry with the caption “this king”.

A second phase of the campaign will launch next month, with a PR and influencer content program leaning into insights about the role that sharing food plays in the friendships of younger Australians.

Tapping into the ‘blind box’ cultural phenomenon that has gripped Aussie Gen Z and Millennials, the ‘Say it in a Snap’ campaign will conclude with a brand experience in Sydney, with a giveaway of limited, custom Snapchat cookies created by ButterBoy, designed to be revealed and enjoyed with a friend.

“The ’Say It in a Snap’ campaign shines a light on how people truly use Snapchat – to share real, unvarnished moments with their closest friends and family, which bring them daily doses of joy,” Ryan Ferguson, managing director of Snap Inc. ANZ said.

“The ad creative aims to capture the essence of the in-the-moment spirit that makes Snapchat so special, and showcase why our platform is home to a community of 8 million Australians, including more than 90% of Gen Z across the country,” Ferguson added.

