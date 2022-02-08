Snap Data Reveals Valentine’s Day Engagement Opportunity

Snap Data Reveals Valentine’s Day Engagement Opportunity
Jania Jones
By Jania Jones
Snap has just released data highlighting how Snapchatters view Valentine’s Day, and how AR is front and centre as the ultimate love language for Gen Z and Millennials.

The findings show engagement on Snapchat shoots up higher than Cupid’s arrow on Valentine’s Day with AR Lens usage increasing by 26 per cent in Australia on February 14th, when compared to average daily Lens usage across the year.

It’s no surprise Valentine’s Day is about love and romance with Australians spending time talking about gifting, dating, roses and more. Some 82 per cent of Snapchatters plan to spend the day connecting with the most important people in their lives.

As the popularity of Valentine’s Day grows, it can also be seen as a key online shopping opportunity. Of Snapchatters who use AR, 74 per cent use it for shopping— making AR essential for maximising conversions during all key sales events.

Snap’s director of business solutions for Australia and New Zealand, Danny Bass (main photo), commented:
“Valentines Day continues to gain traction in Australia, and we see significant uplift in engagement during this period. From FMCG through to apparel, more and more brands are seeing Valentine’s Day as a key sales moment – one of the first calendar events to reach engaged consumers at scale.

“Brands should consider how to amplify the values of love and friendship around February 14, making their campaign content relatable and shareable,” Bass said.

