Snap Asia-Pacific GM Kathryn Carter To Depart
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
Kathryn Carter, Snap’s general manager of Asia-Pacific is to step down at the end of March, after almost seven years with her hand on the tiller.

The photo- and video-sharing app quietly announced Carter’s departure on the same day it revealed that it had topped 750 million monthly active users.

Carter’s last day in the office will be 31 March but the company said that she will stay on through Q2 to help appoint a new regional boss.

“Kathryn has been instrumental in solidifying Snapchat’s stronghold in Australia as well as driving growth across Asia, demonstrating incredible leadership for teams across the region during her seven years with the company. We are tremendously grateful for her many contributions and wish her well,” said Ajit Mohan, Snap’s president Asia-Pacific.”

Prior to her role at Snap, Carter had held senior sales roles at News Corp and MediaCom.

“I am privileged to have been part of the Snap journey over the past seven years.,” said Carter.

“From launching in a shared work space in Sydney, to offices and teams throughout the region, I am very proud of the team who have driven growth in a kind, smart and creative way. I am grateful to my team, and Snap leadership for the many opportunities along the way, and look forward to cheering on their growth from the sidelines. I am excited by what’s to come, and to build again.”

