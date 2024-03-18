SMG Studio Launches Risk: Global Domination X Dune Part Two

Through a licensing agreement with Legendary Entertainment, SMG Studio inked the rights to adapt Dune: Part Two into a game based on Risk: Global Domination, Hasbro’s interactive board game.

Inspired by Denis Villeneuve’s cinematic masterpiece, Dune: Part Two, this new digital adaptation, RISK: Global Domination X Dune: Part Two, is poised to captivate players from around the world who want to go deeper into the world of Dune via an immersive game of Risk.

Featuring five new maps among its extensive library of 120 plus, the game immerses players in key locations and moments from the film, offering both hardcore and casual players a fun and challenging gameplay experience that aligns with the narrative of the movie.

RISK players will also be able to enjoy a variety of new cosmetic items, including new dice, unique 3D troops and stylised avatar frames all centered around the main Houses, characters, and significant props in Dune: Part Two.

“We are big fans of Dune so for us this was a perfect marriage. Finding out [Dune: Part Two director] Denis Villeneuve, plays RISK just made this collaboration even more special,” said SMG Studio senior producer Chloe Haywood-Anderson.

“Our art team had tremendous fun diving into the Dune art bible and translating it for the world of RISK. We were given such special access to how the Dune world is brought to life in the film which made the epic task of translating it for our RISK audience such a privilege”.

“Legendary Entertainment is thrilled to join forces with SMG Studio to bring the universe of Denis Villeneuve’s cinematic masterpiece to the iconic gameplay of RISK: Global Domination. This collaboration not only expands the boundaries of strategic conquest but also immerses players in the epic landscapes and lore of Dune: Part Two, creating an unforgettable gaming experience,” said Sam Rappprt, VP of interactive media at Legendary.

“RISK is such a special game to SMG. We are now into our seventh year of this wonderful, evergrowing game and we have a wonderful mix of licensed IP within it, and we cannot wait to continue to bring more exciting content to our players in the future,” said Haywood-Anderson.