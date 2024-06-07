Sling & Stone Wins Domino’s Tasty PR Account In Australia & New Zealand

Sling & Stone, has won a competitive pitch to represent Domino’s in Australia and New Zealand.

The global QSR powerhouse has partnered with Sling & Stone to amplify product launches, occasions and creative communications in these two territories.

Domino’s is the largest pizza chain in Australia and New Zealand in terms of both network and sales. Sling & Stone’s brief is to ensure Domino’s remains the leading pizza brand for value-driven customers in a competitive QSR market.

“Sling & Stone’s expertise with dynamic challenger brands, combined with their creativity, passion, and understanding of our unique brand communications, makes them the perfect ‘topping’ for our exceptional in-house PR team,” said Rhiannon Frater, Domino’s APAC chief communications and corporate affairs officer.

“Domino’s is a cult consumer brand that we’re extremely proud to add to our stable. Together we’ll be delivering trend-forward, fast-paced work that consumers love — just like a Domino’s pizza. After more than 40 years in Australia, Domino’s refuses to rest on its laurels and continues to reinvent and challenge the major QSR chains, making them a perfect fit for our agency.” said Kasi Talbot, global head of consumer at Sling & Stone.

The Domino’s win adds to Sling & Stone’s strong track record working long-term with QSR and food & beverage brands, including Krispy Kreme, Darrell Lea, Lifesavers and Waterdrop, and past clients Guzman Y Gomez, Uber Eats and Halo Top Creamery.