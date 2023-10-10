Slew Of New Hires At Poem

Independent creative PR and social agency, Poem, has appointed Jessica Cluff, to lead its creative outputs, plus two other new hires to bolster its social-first studio team.

Jessica Cluff has returned to agency life as creative director at Poem. Formerly, a creative director at One Green Bean, Jess has spent the last few years freelancing, consulting for start-ups and having her second child. Closely following Jess’s appointment, Poem has won a raft of new business projects and accounts including Amazon Yes Day project, Uber Carshare and a social content retainer for Canva.

She is a creative with a unique background to many in the industry, having cut her teeth as a publicist, before moving into her first creative role under Pia Chaudhuri at One Green Bean. Her background in PR brings a unique perspective and skill set to her work – one that many traditional ‘ad land’ creatives lack – spanning earned communications, social media, digital and content production.

“I’m proud Poem is at a stage where we’re able to hire senior people who are the best in the business at what they do, allowing myself and Rob to take a breath and focus on other areas of the business. Poem has always been at the forefront of earned creativity and under Jess’ creative leadership, we will continue to set new standards and break PR agency conventions” said Matt Holmes, Poem co-founder.

Katie Raleigh, managing partner and head of studio at Poem said, “Jess is an absolute unicorn within the industry. Finding a creative person who can think big and bold, whilst also innately understanding the human side of what makes an idea shareable or newsworthy, is extremely rare. We’re very lucky to have her as part of our industry leading creative charge at Poem”.

Speaking on her own appointment, Jess said, “I’m thrilled to be at Poem. The diary-writing, Jewel-album-listening teenage girl in me always fancied myself a poet… and now I am! I’ve been watching Poem for a while, and I’m happy to see that they’re all as legendary on the inside as they seemed from the outside. I’m excited to keep making effective work that people care about here.”

With an increasing need to create and amplify earned campaigns across multiple channels and diverse formats, Poem has also bolstered its Studio and Social team, hiring Hattie Morgan as producer and Georgia Crean as social account director.

“The future of PR is in applying human centric PR thinking to all the channels and formats people are naturally consuming. PR agencies need the skill sets to be able to create, curate and spread creative publicity content, which means we need to look further afield than just your standard PR practitioners” said Rob Lowe, co-founder and managing director of Poem.

Poem is hiring across a number of other roles. Contact iwanttowork@poemgroup.com.au for more details.