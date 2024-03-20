Slew Of New Hires At NP Digital

NP Digital, founded by marketing expert Neil Patel, today announced its ongoing expansion and robust growth within the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

As the demand for innovative and results-driven marketing solutions continues to surge across the APAC region, NP Digital remains at the forefront, pioneering cutting-edge strategies tailored to the unique needs of diverse businesses and industries. Leveraging its extensive expertise and comprehensive approach to performance marketing, NP Digital empowers clients to achieve remarkable success in today’s dynamic digital landscape.

Additionally, NP Digital is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kris Casey as the new SEO APAC lead. Kris brings over 12 years of extensive experience leading SEO teams across agency and in-house settings in the US, Australia, and Asia. His expertise spans working with renowned brands such as Expedia, Travelocity, NAB, Suncorp, and Nissan and leading the SEO efforts internally for Redbubble, a prominent e-commerce marketplace. Casey’s exceptional track record in growing organic visibility and passion for developing bespoke strategies align perfectly with NP Digital’s vision for the APAC region.

In his pivotal role, Casey will spearhead NP Digital’s search engine optimization efforts across the APAC region, driving growth and enhancing brand visibility. His deep understanding of the nuances of the APAC market, combined with his innovative approach to SEO, will further elevate NP Digital’s position as the go-to partner for businesses seeking to maximise their online presence.

“I am thrilled to be part of NP Digital and to have the opportunity to drive impactful SEO strategies that will propel our clients’ businesses forward in the vibrant APAC market. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to deliver innovative solutions that exceed client expectations and fuel organic growth,” said Casey.

In addition to Casey, NP Digital also welcomes Arjun Singh, Rizwan Kamil, Keith Ho, and Lee Weiye to its leadership team in Malaysia, each bringing a wealth of experience and expertise in their respective roles. Singh, taking the helm as group account director, will lead strategic initiatives and develop innovative digital marketing strategies aimed at maximising client benefits through collaborative efforts. Kamil, as the head of performance marketing APAC, will spearhead the strategic direction and implementation of digital marketing campaigns to drive tangible business results for clients.

Ho, in his role as the strategy lead, will focus on new businesses, especially pitches, and assist with existing accounts while overseeing award submissions and strategic initiatives. Weiye, as the senior SEO manager, will drive NP Digital’s SEO efforts in Malaysia and the APAC region, focusing on strategy development, implementation, analytics, and client satisfaction.

“We are excited to welcome Arjun, Rizwan, Keith, and Weiye to the NP Digital family,” said Melissa Cheng, country manager, NP Digital Malaysia. “Their wealth of experience and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence and deliver exceptional results for our clients in the Asia-Pacific region”.