Slew Of New Hires As Quantcast Bolsters APAC Team

Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, today announced the appointment of several key new hires as it seeks to expand its market presence across APAC.

Lead Image: L-R Brittany McBride, Jovi Tupas, Agnes Chan

Jovi Tupas has been appointed Sales Lead in the Philippines, while Brittany McBride joins the ANZ team as a Client Success Manager, and Agnes Chan joins as Client Success Manager in Hong Kong.

Tupas, who will be based in Manilla, will be responsible for leading sales in the Philippines. Tupas brings more than 15 years of experience to the business, having worked on marketing campaigns for brands, media and AdTech companies. Tupas was previously the regional director for the Publicis Group, where she specialised in financial services and investments, and the head of sales for InMobi.

McBride, who will be based in Sydney, comes to Quantcast from Paramount, where she was a Digital Account Manager. Prior to this, she was an account manager for Bauer Media and an ad executive for News Corp. She was named a finalist for the NSW Digital Salesperson of the Year in 2022.

Chan, who will be based in Hong Kong, brings extensive experience in digital media and sales to Quantcast.

She joins the business from Appier, where she was an account manager. She has also previously held several account manager roles at Yahoo.

“We’re thrilled to be bolstering our APAC team for 2024 and adding experienced and passionate sales professionals to the organisation,” said Sonal Patel, vice president of APAC at Quantcast.

“These recent appointments are a critical part of Quantcast’s growth strategy in both the Asian and Australian markets. Our focus this year is growing our presence and strengthening our relationships across APAC, particularly in the Philippines and Hong Kong, where Jovi and Agnes’ expertise in client relations and sales will be invaluable”.

“With this added depth to our APAC team, and our valued relationships with brands and agencies across the region, we look forward to continuing to break through the complexity of digital advertising and deliver the results that marketers need”.

“I am thrilled to join the Quantcast team at such an exciting time for the business, as it seeks to grow its market share across Asia. Having worked in the Philippines sales market for several years, I have a sound understanding of the region – and digital advertising is a critical part of that. I’m excited to continue Quantcast’s mission to offer effective, accurate digital advertising to marketers across the region,” Tupas said.

“I am excited to join the Quantcast ANZ team. I have watched the business grow rapidly in Australia over the past few years, so it’s thrilling to be part of an agency that is continuing to expand. I look forward to supporting Quantcast’s clients and helping to drive success,” McBride said.

“Hong Kong has a vibrant digital economy and is one of Quantcast’s key growth markets for 2024. I’m excited to work with the Hong Kong team to continue expanding Quantcast’s presence, while delivering more value to our clients in the region,” said Chan.

All appointments are effective immediately.