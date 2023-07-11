Sky News Launches Dedicated Channel & New Documentary On The Voice To Parliament

Sky News Launches Dedicated Channel & New Documentary On The Voice To Parliament
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Sky News Australia will launch a dedicated new channel, Sky News The Voice Debate, and premiere a new feature documentary, The Voice: Australia Decides.

As the nation leads up to the historic referendum later this year, Sky News The Voice Debate channel will canvas all angles of The Voice to Parliament debate with comprehensive, up-to-the-minute news updates.

It will feature press conferences live and in full, in-depth government and community announcements and townhalls, alongside news, analysis, commentary and documentary programming.

Paul Whittaker, CEO at Sky News Australia said: “As the nation is asked to decide on a change to the constitution – one of the most consequential responsibilities for Australians in decades – Sky News Australia is committed to ensuring voters are comprehensively informed. The new channel will deliver a dedicated news service, providing Australians with up-to-date information and rolling coverage that shares every perspective of the debate.”

Sky News The Voice Debate will also be available to stream online at SkyNews.com.au and across News Corp masthead websites for anyone looking to access the latest news updates.

The creation of this dedicated channel demonstrates the network’s commitment to bring Australians around-the-clock coverage during major news moments, as seen in previous years with the launches of the Sky News COVID-19channel and Sky News Election channel.

Sky News Australia will produce a one-hour special documentary around the potential of a proposed law to alter the constitution by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.

The Voice: Australia Decides, hosted by Sky News Northern Australia Correspondent Matt Cunningham, will premiere on Tuesday 25 July at 8.00pm. The documentary will be broadcast on Sky News as well as the new dedicated channel, Sky News The Voice DebateThe discussion takes Cunningham across the country, speaking with key Indigenous leaders, Traditional Owners of the land, experts and politicians including prime minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton.

Cunningham said: “Through the documentary we discover there is no shortage of passion and opinion when it comes to The Voice, and at the same time, no shortage of misunderstanding around this issue. Advocates argue that The Voice is crucial to give Indigenous Australians a say in the laws that affect them, while opponents believe it could create a separate form of government and undermine the current political system. It’s become a heated debate not only in Canberra but also among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Sky News The Voice

Latest News

From Stockbroker To Agency GM, Bianca Falloon On Her Career In Media
  • Media

From Stockbroker To Agency GM, Bianca Falloon On Her Career In Media

After entering the career as a media coordinator, Bianca Falloon climbed her way up the media ranks and is now general manager at Ryvalmedia. It was not, however, always plain-sailing. With refreshing honesty, she talks about her journey from banking, to media agency boss. You might not know it now, but Falloon actually started out […]

“Parents Beware”: KSI & Logan Paul Under Fire Over PRIME Marketing
  • Advertising

“Parents Beware”: KSI & Logan Paul Under Fire Over PRIME Marketing

KSI and Logan Paul, the YouTubers behind energy drink PRIME, are facing serious condemnation from a US legislator over the caffeine content of its energy drink and its alleged marketing to children. Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer told reporters at a press conference “buyer and parents beware” and that PRIME was a “serious health concern for […]

Mindbox Hires IPG’s Ellen Rafferty As Business Manager
  • Media

Mindbox Hires IPG’s Ellen Rafferty As Business Manager

Independent marketing consultancy, Mindbox, has bolstered its leadership team appointing ex-IPG Mediabrands national director Ellen Rafferty. In the role of business manager, Rafferty will be tasked with expanding Mindbox’s service offering to both existing and new clients, as well as assisting founder and CEO Nic Halley with the day-to-day running of the business. Prior to […]

London, UK - July 30, 2018: The buttons of Snapchat, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and other apps on the screen of an iPhone.
  • Technology

Snap Now Lets Everyone Put A Link-In-Bio, Not Just Brands

Snap has announced a new partnership with Linktree that will let anyone using its Snapchat photo-sharing app put a link in their bio. Previously, only brands and Snap Stars — the biggest creators on Snapchat and part of a special program — were able to put a link in their bio to a different site […]

Former Facebook Australia MD Liam Walsh joins Fabulate Board
  • Marketing
  • Technology

Former Facebook Australia MD Liam Walsh joins Fabulate Board

Content marketing platform Fabulate has added senior digital media executive Liam Walsh to its board as it prepares to grow in APAC. Walsh is a former managing director of Facebook in Australia, where he last held the position of preferred marketing developer (PMD) for JAPAC. He oversaw the platform’s tool to assist advertisers run marketing […]

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - December 6, 2019: Girl playing PUBG FPS game on smartphone. Teenager into mobile gaming
  • Technology

Azerion & Flashtalking Partner On Video & Gaming Formats In APAC

Azerion and Flashtalking by Mediaocean have announced a strategic partnership to bring high-impact video and gaming formats across Australia, Asia and Japan. By leveraging Azerion’s exclusive ad formats and proprietary SSP in conjunction with Flashtalking’s diverse data inputs, advertisers can now deploy dynamic creative across high-impact, standard display, video and gaming environments through managed services […]

‘Poise Pledge’ Breaks The Stigma Around Bladder Leakage
  • Marketing

‘Poise Pledge’ Breaks The Stigma Around Bladder Leakage

Kimberly-Clark’s Poise has launched a first-of-its-kind campaign that looks to break the stigma around the taboo topic of bladder leakage, a condition one in three Australian women suffer from yet few talk about. The fully-integrated Poise Pledge campaign includes the launch of an industry-first Pelvic Floor Support Hub, featuring evidence-based educational resources and a first-of-its-kind […]

MP Michelle Rowland To Join Media Leaders For Inaugural Diversity Event
  • Media

MP Michelle Rowland To Join Media Leaders For Inaugural Diversity Event

Minister for Communications, the Hon Michelle Rowland, to join Australia’s media leaders at inaugural industry diversity event in Sydney on Friday, July 14. Media Diversity Australia (MDA) is hosting an industry-first round table, bringing the CEOs, managing directors and senior representatives of Australia’s leading media organisations together for a discussion about improving diversity, inclusion and […]

Seven Strikes Hockey Deal
  • Media

Seven Strikes Hockey Deal

Baffled as to why you only ever see hockey during the Olympics & Commonwealth Games? Seven's out to solve the mystery.

TJM Launches First National Brand Campaign In Its 50th Year
  • Marketing

TJM Launches First National Brand Campaign In Its 50th Year

Weekend warriors and outdoor adventurers unite in TJMs latest campaign that encourages Aussies to Take the Lead and explore Australia beyond the beaten track. With 85 per cent of the target audience keen to explore new places, TJM want them to know they have the gear that will take you further, ‘As fuel will only […]