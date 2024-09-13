Škoda Launches “Day For A Detour” Campaign Via PHD & Urban List

Škoda’s new adventure campaign, in collaboration with PHD and its content team, DRUM, plus leading lifestyle publisher Urban List celebrates essential road trip hot spots, creating the ultimate explorer experience during the upcoming school holidays.

The campaign, launching this month, highlights the best natural, culinary, and cultural attractions that families and road-trippers shouldn’t miss!

The campaign ‘Day For A Detour’, a first of its kind for Škoda, has been created in response to research that 8.2 million Australians intend to take a domestic road trip within the next 6 months, stopping for an average of eight minutes each time they fill up for petrol. Together with DRUM and Urban List, Škoda will intercept these moments by injecting adventure and curiosity into pit stops, using geo-specific OOH placements that unlock captivating detours made bespoke for the area. Housed on a custom digital hub on Urban List, adventurers can access nationwide detours, get inspired by long-form video content and engage with consumer promotions.

Škoda’s Digital Manager, Nathan Mitchell said, “We know our customers love to explore and with ‘Day For A Detour,’ we’re inviting all Australians to turn every road trip into a memorable adventure. Our campaign celebrates the joy of exploration by uncovering hidden gems and transforming routine stops into extraordinary experiences. We’re thrilled to partner with DRUM, PHD, and Urban List to make every journey this school holidays unforgettable.”

Taking the partnership to exciting new heights, Urban List will also run a slew of pop-up venue collaborations where drivers can stop by for bespoke Škoda x Urban List recommended iconic eats with limited time deals that cannot be detoured.

PHD’s Business Director, Anna Boldyreva said, “In today’s crowded automotive market, standing out means more than just being seen – you need to create real, emotional connections with your audience. That’s why we’ve gone beyond the usual media channels. Our specialist content team, DRUM, uncovered a unique touchpoint: gas stations. By activating together with our partner Urban List during school holidays, we’re capturing people quite literally on the road, at a time when they’re more open to exploration and discovery.”

“We’re incredibly proud of ‘Day For a Detour’ and the collaborative effort behind it. This campaign not only celebrates Australia’s hidden treasures but also the quintessential Aussie spirit of adventure. Škoda and Urban List are a match made in explorer heaven,” said Account Manager, Ella Garbett, DRUM.