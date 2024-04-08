Size Matters? Subway Gives Other Fast Food Joints Sandwich Dysmorphia In New Campaign

Subway Australia has launched “Size Matters” a new campaign featuring its Footlong subs such as the Meatball Melt with just two words, “size matters”.

Simplistic in its execution, the creative does exactly what it is meant to do says Director of Marketing for Subway Australia and New Zealand, Rodica Titeica.

“When you order a Subway Footlong sub, you’re guaranteed value in size,” Titeica said.

“The Size Matters campaign not only creates fame for the much-loved Footlong but reminds guests of the unmatched size-value it provides compared to other QSR products.

We know that when you’re hungry, size matters. When you’re looking for value, size matters. When you’re hungry and looking for food that will provide great value in taste, quantity and quality of fresh ingredients, is there anything better than a Subway Footlong?”

Size Matters is Subway’s third value play in just 12 months.

In March 2023 the brand launched one of its most successful campaigns dubbed ‘BIGGER-ER’ comparing the size-value of their Footlong against other competitor products.

The bold campaign was accompanied by a giant Footlong bus called the ‘SubBus’ which towed along a burger and travelled the East Coast of Australia for 26 days, stopping in regional and metro locations to hand out free subs.

Following this, Subway put their ‘Value Bites’ range up in lights, showing how they offer value in another metric – price.

“We’re proud to offer our guests great value in a multitude of ways and showcase this in big, bold ways that capture the fun and cheeky essence of the brand,” Titeica said.

Fittingly, the campaign will roll out in some of Australia’s largest out-of-home placements and will be in market in its entirety from 8 April.