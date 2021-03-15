Six O’Clock Advisory Announces New Client Wins

Strategic communications firm, Six O’Clock Advisory (Six O’Clock), has announced a number of additions to its client roster, including global financial services firm Mercer and the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC). The firm has also been engaged by a leading national supermarket chain.

In late 2020, Six O’Clock was the successful tenderer for the AEC account to assist with the development and execution of public awareness and communication programs relating to federal electoral events over the next four years. Six O’Clock will also play a key role in educating Australians about electoral processes and addressing the potential of disinformation surrounding those processes.

As Mercer’s retained agency in Australia, Six O’Clock is leading the development and implementation of a corporate profiling program, working closely with the business’ senior leaders.

The wins follow the securing in 2020 of a list of Victorian Government contracts, including Visit Victoria and Sustainability Victoria, along with the delivery of media training services for the Department of Transport and the Department of Health and Human Services. In addition, Six O’Clock launched last year a virtual media training offering in response to the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Six O’Clock co-Director, Siobhan Koopmans, said the strong run of new business would enable ongoing investment by the firm.

“Having spent much of 2020 doubling-down with our client base, it’s pleasing to have hit the ground running this year with an impressive list of new clients,” Koopmans said. “And, as we look ahead, we’ll be investing more in the organisation’s resources and stepping into a renewed growth strategy, which will involve a broader suite of specialist and contemporary corporate communication services.”

Six O’Clock co-Director Patrick O’Beirne said: “This growth reflects the quality of our people and the outstanding work they continue to deliver for both our long-standing clients and those newer to the firm. And, it means even greater opportunities for the team as they work across an increasingly diverse portfolio of blue-chip clients.

In addition to the recent wins, Six O’Clock’s client portfolio includes Australian Unity, Holding Redlich, MEGT, Online Education Services, Payright, Port of Melbourne, Real Estate Institute of Victoria, and Toll Group.