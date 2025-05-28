DisruptionNewsletter

Siggy Re-emerges, Founds Tolly Loans & Finance

Paul Sigaloff.

Paul Sigaloff, or Siggy, has re-emerged after leaving oOh!media last year.

He’s stepped into the world of entrepreneurship as the founder and CEO of Tolly Loans & Finance.

Tolly’s mission is to simplify loans and empower dreams and Sigaloff said the new business is business is built on integrity, flexibility and long-term partnerships.

It promises to deliver tailored finance solutions to help clients achieve their personal and business goals, whether that’s buying a first home, growing a business, refinancing, securing insurance, managing assets, or building an investment property portfolio.

“Throughout my career, my focus has been on commercial management, maximising business value through strategic partnerships, revenue growth, digital transformation, and client relationships, rather than simply running day-to-day operations. By consistently leveraging emerging technology, I’ve helped drive innovation and efficiency, an approach that has shaped our strategy at TLF, where we aim to help clients confidently navigate today’s fast-paced and often complex financial world,” Sigaloff told B&T.

“We take a people-first, unbiased approach, working for our clients, not the banks, so you always get honest, transparent advice. Our end-to-end service is fast and stress-free, managing everything from application to settlement with clarity and confidence.”

Tolly offers two distinct pathways for those in finance to get involved: a referral program or establishing their own practice through its Licensee Program, with dedicated mentorship, leading technology, and compliance support.

