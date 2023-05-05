Sickdogwolfman Snares Jess Wheeler For CD Role

After a long and arduous hunt through the plains, jungles, and marshes of Melbourne, independent agency SICKDOGWOLFMAN has landed Jess Wheeler to head up the creative charge with fellow CD & founder, James Orr.

“Jess coming onboard feels like a no brainer. He’s our kind of people. A creative at heart, incredibly driven and has a sick taste in music. It’s exciting times for SICKDOG” said James Orr.

Prior to becoming entangled in the netting, Wheeler spent the last 2 years as a freelance CD/consultant with creative, PR, and design agencies of all sizes, as well as a number of direct clients. Previous to that, he was creative partner at Melbourne independent, Fenton Stephens, for 4 years.

His work has been awarded and recognised across the globe, acquired by the Melbourne Museum and State Library, used in a Netflix documentary, the subject of a Rolling Stone interview, sold as NFTs, and even used at political rallies and protests in both Australia and the US.

Wheeler said: “James and I have been tearing up the mosh pits of Melbourne for some time now, and given the collective state of our backs and knees, it’s probably safer if we just make ads. I’ve been a long time fan of what SICKDOG has already achieved, and the model we’ve put together over the last few months is already resonating with clients. Senior, talented, experienced people working closely with a similar team on client side. This is the future of commercial creativity as far as we’re concerned. Less layers, more direct. Less bark, more bite.”