“Sick As F@ck!” Creepy Baseball Fans Turn Out To Be Viral Stunt For New Horror Flick

Americans who tuned in to watch their favourite Major League Baseball (MLB) game over the weekend have been left hiding behind the couch after creepy spectators turned out to be a stunt for a new horror movie (you can watch the trailer HERE.)

The work of Paramount Pictures to promote its new Smile horror flick (which starts in Australia this Thursday the 29th), the stunt saw paid actors sit behind the home plate at a number of MLB games to deliberately freak viewers out with the film’s signature death stare.

In one clip, a woman in a bright yellow T-shirt can be seen staring directly into the camera with a persistent, unblinking smile for pretty much the entire game.

The woman then gets up from her seat to reveal that her shirt says “SMILE” – the name of Paramount’s new movie starring Sosie Bacon and Jessie Usher.

At another game a man in a bright blue T-shirt can be seen standing behind the batter with the same expression.

However, the stunt – which has to be said has got a lot of paid media for not a lot of dollars – seemed to divide baseball fans.

One person called it a piece of “genius movie marketing”. Others were too terrified to say anything more than “Stop showing her please. I plan to go to bed shortly after the game.” While others complained it was distracting them from the baseball action. “I would be so angry that I finally bought great seats and that joker is next to me,” said one non fan.

Other reactions included, “As sick as fuck!’ Another person called the woman a “literal demon”. Another confused person added: “What’s with the creepies tonight?!?!”

Check out more of the social media reactions below:

Paramount has been sending people like THIS to baseball games to promote their new movie, “SMILE” 😂👀@FOS @SNYtvpic.twitter.com/jKmao2EXR0 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) September 24, 2022

I’m really trying to relax at this ball game, but I feel like I’m an extra in a horror movie. pic.twitter.com/uCGnrjXNXV — Jayne (@Jayne) September 24, 2022