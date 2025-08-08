Shoppable Pins Surge In ANZ As Pinterest Records 17% Global Revenue Lift

Pinterest has posted a solid second quarter for 2025, reporting an all-time high of 578 million global monthly active users, up 11 percent year-on-year, and revenue of $998 million, a 17 per cent lift.

Gen Z now makes up more than half of the platform’s user base, which CEO Bill Ready said reflects the company’s evolving focus.

“I’m proud of our Q2 results – delivering 17% revenue growth and another quarter of record users. We’re also excited that Gen Z has grown to over half of our user base,” said Bill Ready, CEO of Pinterest.

“Three years into our business transformation, I’ve never been more confident in Pinterest’s ability to deliver for our users and advertisers. We’ve found our best product market fit ever by becoming a personalized shopping destination for users and an AI-powered performance platform for advertisers. With this focus, we believe we’re well-positioned to further capture market share.”

Net income came in at $39 million, while adjusted EBITDA rose 33 per cent to $251 million. Average revenue per user globally grew 6 percent to $1.74, with the strongest percentage gains coming from Europe and the Rest of the World.

Locally, Pinterest is ramping up its presence with the launch of its largest APAC office in Sydney. In Australia and New Zealand this quarter, clicks and saves on Shoppable Pins jumped 61 per cent year-on-year, and Boards created surged 74 per cent.

While the growth story is strong, Pinterest’s results show the platform is still navigating monetisation challenges in lower-ARPU regions, and sustaining double-digit user and revenue gains will require continued innovation in its shopping and ad products.

The Q3 revenue forecast of $1.033–$1.053 billion may represent a slightly slower growth rate of 15–17 percent.