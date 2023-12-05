Do Your Shopping On Company Time Says Cheesy Retro Spot From Amazon

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Amazon has released new work ahead of Christmas that plays on the idea many of its customers trawl its website on company time.

The ad, called “Don’t get caught”, is the work of its in-house agency and comes with a cheesy retro feel and equally irritating theme song.

The spot was aimed at Cyber Monday shoppers which is marketing parlance for e-commerce transactions on the Monday after Thanksgiving in the US.  Watch the work below.

According to reports, the work is based on an ad from Amazon’s very early days back in the late 90s that’s said to have become a piece of nostalgia for fans of the brand.

Global CCO Jo Shoesmith explained: “It’s become a YouTube relic, with several people asking for it to come back over the years. A few members of our team stumbled upon the videos and felt that bringing it back in the same out-of-time, ’60s-variety-show form could be pretty disruptive on social.”

Watch it below:

 

 

 

 

 




