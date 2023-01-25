SharingStories Foundation Launches “Moment Of Truth” Campaign To Highlight 26 January, Via Keep Left

Independent PR and creative agency Keep Left has partnered with First Nations not-for-profit SharingStories Foundation to encourage all Australians to widen their knowledge of First Nations history.

The campaign encourages Australian adults who did not learn as much about First Nations history at school, so they can make their own, better informed decisions.

As part of the campaign. SharingStories has provided free access to resources in its online portal — Jajoo Warrngara: The Culture Classroom. These resources provide a straightforward for anyone to increase their knowledge of Australia’s shared history through the perspective of SharingStories First Nations community partners.

“Truth-telling has the power to heal – however education has the power to create generational change. That’s why we’re encouraging all Australians to take a moment to step back from the debate and take a step toward unity – through education,” said SharingStories co-CEO and Pitta Pitta woman, Sharon Williams.

Keep Left CEO, Caroline Catterall, added, “We encourage everyone to bookmark the Jajoo Warrngara resources as something you can use not just now, but down the track at work, at home, or with your kids.

“Research shows most adult Australians have gaps in their understanding of First Nations culture and history but are motivated for this to change for future generations. These resources are a simple and practical way to help facilitate that learning.”

“Moment of Truth” is the first campaign in a new strategic partnership between Keep Left and SharingStories. The partnership is also part of Keep Left’s Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP).

The part pro bono, part commercial agreement has seen the agency work with SharingStories on strategic planning, brand development, campaign development, and campaign activations.

“Our team will benefit from having access to SharingStories’ knowledge and resources, which will help us greatly while we’re in the ‘educate’ phase of our RAP. While we’re early in our journey as a company we recognise that reconciliation is a continuous cycle of improvement, and our partnership with SharingStories supports that,” said Catterall.

The Keep Left office will be open on 26 January. Staff have the option to swap the 26 January public holiday for another day. For those that choose to work on 26 January, there will be a range of educational activities on offer throughout the day.