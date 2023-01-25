SharingStories Foundation Launches “Moment Of Truth” Campaign To Highlight 26 January, Via Keep Left

SharingStories Foundation Launches “Moment Of Truth” Campaign To Highlight 26 January, Via Keep Left
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Independent PR and creative agency Keep Left has partnered with First Nations not-for-profit SharingStories Foundation to encourage all Australians to widen their knowledge of First Nations history.

The campaign encourages Australian adults who did not learn as much about First Nations history at school, so they can make their own, better informed decisions.

As part of the campaign. SharingStories has provided free access to resources in its online portal — Jajoo Warrngara: The Culture Classroom. These resources provide a straightforward for anyone to increase their knowledge of Australia’s shared history through the perspective of SharingStories First Nations community partners.

“Truth-telling has the power to heal – however education has the power to create generational change. That’s why we’re encouraging all Australians to take a moment to step back from the debate and take a step toward unity – through education,” said SharingStories co-CEO and Pitta Pitta woman, Sharon Williams.

Keep Left CEO, Caroline Catterall, added, “We encourage everyone to bookmark the Jajoo Warrngara resources as something you can use not just now, but down the track at work, at home, or with your kids.

“Research shows most adult Australians have gaps in their understanding of First Nations culture and history but are motivated for this to change for future generations. These resources are a simple and practical way to help facilitate that learning.”

“Moment of Truth” is the first campaign in a new strategic partnership between Keep Left and SharingStories. The partnership is also part of Keep Left’s Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP).

The part pro bono, part commercial agreement has seen the agency work with SharingStories on strategic planning, brand development, campaign development, and campaign activations.

“Our team will benefit from having access to SharingStories’ knowledge and resources, which will help us greatly while we’re in the ‘educate’ phase of our RAP. While we’re early in our journey as a company we recognise that reconciliation is a continuous cycle of improvement, and our partnership with SharingStories supports that,” said Catterall.

The Keep Left office will be open on 26 January. Staff have the option to swap the 26 January public holiday for another day. For those that choose to work on 26 January, there will be a range of educational activities on offer throughout the day.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Keep Left SharingStories Foundation

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]