Seven Strikes Hockey Deal

The Seven Network has struck a deal with Hockey Australia which means it will broadcast the sport on Channel 7 and 7plus.

The initial two-year agreement will see all internationally sanctioned matches played by Australia’s iconic national teams, the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos, as well as every match of the Hockey One League 2023 and 2024 seasons shown live and free on 7plus.

Managing director Seven Melbourne and head of network sport, Lewis Martin, said:

“Channel 7 viewers have long been absorbed by the fast pace, skill and athleticism of elite hockey, most notably when our national teams go for gold at the Olympic and Commonwealth Games.

“This new partnership with Hockey Australia will allow audiences to follow our home-grown stars from the grassroots of the game to the major championships.”

Hockey Australia chief executive officer, David Pryles said the new broadcasting deal with such a highly regarded network is a game changer for the sport.

“This is an exciting and significant day for hockey in Australia, as this agreement with the Seven Network will provide greater visibility and awareness of our national teams and the Hockey One League.”

“Bringing all Kookaburras and Hockeyroos matches to 7plus will expose our world class teams and athletes to new audiences and make them accessible to more people more often, by being offered live and free.”

Pryles added: ““The Seven Network has an exceptional record and reputation for broadcasting sport and we look forward to working closely with them over the next two years.”

7plus is the Seven Network’s free streaming service, connecting with over 13 million active, registered users and is distributed on 13 platforms, including all major Connected TVs, Web, Mobile (iOS & Android) and Casting (Chromecast & Airplay).

The first matches to be shown on 7plus under the new partnership will be the highly anticipated Oceania Cup in Whangārei, New Zealand from August 10-13, 2023.

The Oceania Cup sees the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos take on their New Zealand counterparts in a best-of-three series, with the winners automatically qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.